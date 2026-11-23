NSEL Begins Payouts Under Rs 1950 Crore One Time Settlement Scheme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) on Monday announced the release of payouts under its Rs 1,950 crore one-time settlement (OTS) scheme, marking a major development in resolving the payment default dispute dating back to July 2013. According to a company release, the settlement covers 5,682 claimants and follows approval by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai. The scheme received support from 92.81 per cent of claimants by number and 91.35 per cent by value during the voting process.

In a regulatory filing, NSEL's parent company, 63 moons technologies, confirmed that the escrow agent had initiated payouts to eligible creditors, triggering the settlement provisions under the approved scheme. Jignesh Shah, Mentor and Coach at 63 moons technologies, said, "This OTS is unprecedented in the history of Corporate India. It sets a unique benchmark for a fair and constructive resolution of financial crises in the future." He also expressed gratitude to the Central and Maharashtra governments, investigating agencies and the judiciary for facilitating the settlement.

Sharad Saraf, Chairman of the NSEL Investors Forum (NIF), welcomed the development, saying, "This OTS payout is not only just and fair for the claimants but, more importantly, it will no doubt provide a roadmap for settlement in any financial crisis in future." The settlement proposal was originally put forward by the NSEL Investors Forum and subsequently accepted by NSEL with the support of 63 moons technologies.

S Rajendran, Managing Director and CEO of 63 moons technologies, said, "The payout is historic because no money trail was ever established to 63 moons, and its promoters by any investigative agencies and the courts. Nevertheless, 63 moons took a positive and solution-oriented approach on the OTS Scheme." The company further stated that in August 2013, NSEL, with support from 63 moons, had paid approximately Rs 179 crore to 7,053 small claimants with outstanding dues below Rs 10 lakh, clearing their dues in full. NSEL Managing Director and CEO Neeraj Sharma said, "Such a milestone would not have been possible without the support and positive attitude of the authorities, the courts and the NIF." (ANI)