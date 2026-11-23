In what was an emotional adieu to the 35-year-old Indian Army jawan from Polay Jagir near Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, his wife Shobha Yadav stood beside his Tricolour-draped mortal remains, which arrived at his hometown on Thursday, November 19.

Pawan Yadav, who was serving as a Havildar in the Indian Army for 14 years and five months, was scheduled to take a 28-day leave from his duty when he tragically lost his life after falling from a height while on duty in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, just a day after he spoke to his wife over the phone,

Pawan was stationed at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, where he was serving on active duty, before he tragically lost his life after falling from a height, before he could go for a 28-day leave to spend time with his wife and family in Dewas.

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'Pawan, Tum Sher Ho'

Pawan Yadav lost his life on November 17, and his mortal remains arrived at his home in Polay Jagir village near Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, November 19, where family members, villagers, and security personnel gathered for his final rites.

His wife, Shobha Yadav, was particularly emotional as she awaited her husband to return home as he had promised on his 28-day leave, only to see him back wrapped in the Tricolour. A video recently went viral on social media, in which his wife was seen standing beside his mortal remains and repeatedly saying:

“Pawan, tum sher ho. Mere pati toh sher ki tarah the. Main roungi nahi, shaan se vida karungi. Unhone har kadam par saath nibhane ka vaada kiya tha, aur main bhi unke har vaade ko nibhaungi.” (Pawan, you are a lion. My husband was as brave as a lion. I will not cry; I will bid him farewell with pride. He had promised to stand by me at every step, and I will honour every promise he made.)

Wife of Braveheart Pawan Yadav -

"Sher Hai wo Sher, Shaan se vida karungi, Won't cry" News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) November 22, 2026

Pawan Yadav and his wife Shobha have been married for several years and are parents to two young sons, aged 11 and seven, with their elder son lighting his funeral pyre during the final rites in Polay Jagir.

Pawan was cremated with full military honours, including a Guard of Honour accorded by security personnel, as grieving family members, villagers, and local residents gathered in Polay Jagir to bid him farewell.

Final Call With His Wife Before Tragic Death

Before his life tragically ended after a fall while on duty in Udhampur on November 17, Pawan Yadav had a phone call with his wife Shobha, just a day earlier, ahead of his planned 28-day leave to Polay Jagir.

According to a report by Aaj Tak, Pawan's father stated that he had spoken to his wife, Shobha Yadav, around 11 am on November 17, asking about the family's well-being and their two children. His leave had been approved, and he was expected to return home the following day, but the family received news of his death later that day.

His brother, Pankaj Yadav, and cousin Chetan Yadav arrived at the village to pay their final respects to Pawan. Chetan also spoke to the media about Pawan's 14 years and five months of service in the Indian Army and his planned leave.

Pawan Yadav's final journey attracted a large number of people across his village and surrounding areas near Dewas, with villagers, relatives, and local officials gathering to pay their last respects and chant slogans in his honour.

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