MENAFN - IANS) Rourkela, Nov 23 (IANS) Samaleswari SC will hope to open their account in the season as they host FC Bengaluru United at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium in Rourkela while Sreenidi Deccan FC will face an unbeaten Chanmari FC in their first home match of the season at the Deccan Arena in the Star Cement Indian Football League 2026–27 double-header on Tuesday.

The match in Rourkela with kick-off at 16:00 IST and later in the evening, in Hyderabad the kick-off is scheduled for 18:30 IST.

The afternoon match in Rourkela brings together two of the league's three newcomers, and they have reached this point by very different routes.

Samaleswari, under head coach Abdul Azim Siddique, scored twice in a 3-2 defeat at Gokulam Kerala FC on October 31 and once against Dempo SC, who won 2-1 in Rourkela on November 5. Rajasthan United FC and Nagaland United SC have since won 2-0 at the same ground. Bengaluru United, led by Head Coach Nallappan Mohanraj, lost their opener 1-0 at Dempo but have not been beaten since, edging Mohammedan SC 4-3 and drawing 2-2 with both Real Kashmir FC and Sreenidi in Bengaluru.

Seven of those eight Bengaluru United goals have been headers, and four have come from dead balls. Jojo Zaihmingthanga, Dhruv Sharma and Lalramdinsanga Ralte each delivered a corner that was turned in against Mohammedan, and Abdul Hannan met Ralte's free kick for the 90th-minute equaliser against Real Kashmir.

Of the three, Sharma has been the most productive. His corners and crosses led to three goals against Mohammedan, one of them headed in by right-back Ngangbam Naocha Singh, who found the far post again against Sreenidi.

With so much of the visitors' threat arriving from wide deliveries, Samaleswari's defending at set pieces will be tested from the first corner. Basit Ahmed Bhat, who rose to meet a near-post corner late against Nagaland United, offers height at both ends.

Gautam Virwani, one of the players Samaleswari will have to track, headed in Sharma's corner against Mohammedan for his first goal of the season and is eager to add to it, saying, "It felt really great, and I am very grateful to have scored that goal. I am working hard in every match to score more goals. I will give my 100 per cent to find the net against Samaleswari in our next game."

When the ball is on the ground, Bengaluru United look to Marat Tareck and Maikol Herrera. Both of Tareck's goals have been headers, and at Dempo he broke in behind the defence in the second half. Herrera, the Colombian, brings a different quality: his curling strike from distance against Real Kashmir is the only Bengaluru United goal this season not scored with the head.

Their only away match so far came at Dempo, where they sat in a compact shape while the hosts kept around 70 per cent of the ball, and looked to break. A similar approach on Tuesday would leave Samaleswari with possession and the task of finding a way through an organised block.

Mohanraj, however, has urged his players to treat the hosts with respect, stating, "If you look at their potential and the players in their squad, they can hurt any team at any time, on any given day. We have to respect their potential and remain alert. Confidence comes from within our own team, from the way we prepare and the belief we build. Our approach has to be to go out and get all three points, irrespective of whether we are playing at home or away."

Siddique, too, has a clear plan, saying, "FC Bengaluru United are a competitive side with quality players, but our main focus will remain on our own performance. We must be organised, disciplined and aggressive at the right moments. Our strategy is to play with confidence, maintain our defensive organisation and be effective in attacking situations. We need to control the game, create opportunities and, most importantly, convert our chances."

Patience has served Samaleswari well. All three of their goals have come after the 75th minute, and their last two home matches were goalless at half-time. In Kozhikode, they pressed high early on before working the ball through short passes around the box after the interval.

Much of that work goes through Jorge Pereyra Díaz. The Argentine forward, formerly of Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC in the ISL, won and converted the penalty in Kozhikode, and he combined twice with Ishaan Pandita inside the first ten minutes against Nagaland United. His aerial duels with Hannan and Virwani sit at the heart of this match.

Pandita senses the understanding in attack growing with every outing, stating, "I think we are improving with every game. We are trying to understand each other's movements and the way we play, and I think we are getting better at that. Tomorrow, I think we have to step up and score. That is the most important thing."

Out wide, Sahil Harijan gives the hosts a way to turn one of Bengaluru United's strengths against them. He attacks down the left, directly at Naocha Singh, and the more he keeps the right-back occupied, the less often Mohanraj can send him forward to attack crosses at the other end.

Samaleswari can also score without building patiently. Kartik Choudhary lobbed Dempo goalkeeper Subhajit Bhattacharjee from around 35 yards, and a long throw led to their first goal of the season. Bengaluru United goalkeeper Manjunath Hirekurbar, who made a point-blank save from Thabiso Nelson Brown late against Real Kashmir, can expect a busy afternoon.

Timing matters here too. Bengaluru United have scored inside the first 21 minutes in each of their last three outings, and twice in the 90th minute or later, most memorably when substitute Akshunna Tyagi headed the stoppage-time winner against Mohammedan.

Samaleswari will want the score level as the final quarter of an hour approaches, the stage of the match in which all of their goals have come. They will also have the afternoon conditions, which Siddique believes suit his side, and the backing of a Rourkela crowd that filled the stadium for the club's first home match.