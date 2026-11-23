Dahhan Business Services Offers A To Z PRO Services For Dubai Businesses
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Dubai-based business consultancy is now offering comprehensive PRO services in Dubai for startups, SMEs and established companies.
[Dubai, 23 November 2026] Dahhan Business Services helps mainland and free zone companies in managing their PRO works including employee visas, work permits, trade licenses, government approvals and recurring compliance deadlines.
The team prepares and reviews documents, coordinates applications with the relevant authorities, and follows up on submissions, renewals and approvals. UAE businesses can request help with a single transaction or arrange ongoing support for recurring requirements across employees, licensing, and company records.
PRO Services for Licensing, Employment and Immigration
Dahhan Business Services assist businesses with trade license renewals, trade license amendments and cancellations and takes care of all kinds of trade license amendments including updating business activities and changes to trade names, shareholders, managers, office address, and company structures. The team also reviews trade license payment vouchers for possible reductions, where eligible, and also provide company liquidation services in Dubai when a business closes.
PRO Services for Work Permit Processing
Dahhan Business Services assists with work permit applications, renewals and cancellations, employment contract documentation, and company labour and immigration records, including establishment cards. The team coordinates submissions through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), Tasheel, or the relevant free zone authority, depending on the company and transaction.
PRO Services for Residence Visas Processing
By providing comprehensive range of PRO services in Dubai, the team also provide services include employee, investor, and family visa applications, renewals and cancellations.“We can also assist with entry permits, status changes, medical fitness appointments, and Emirates ID applications and biometrics where required. We coordinate Dubai residency procedures through GDRFA Dubai and Amer channels where applicable”, says Abby, the PRO coordinator from Dahhan Business Services.
Government Approvals and Business Licensing
Dahhan Business Services, the trusted business setup consultancy Dubai helps entrepreneurs with setting up a business in the UAE and get their business license from mainland or free zone entities.“We support entrepreneurs and businesses identify and apply for external approvals required for their licensed activities, including DM approval, SIRA approval, or DHA wherever applicable We also provide legal translation services and MOFA attestation Dubai for academic, personal, and commercial documents”, says Mary Ann, the Marketing Specialist.
How Dahhan Business Services Helps UAE Businesses Stay Compliant?
Dahhan Business Services and its team begins by reviewing the company's licensing jurisdiction, business activities and the transaction it needs to complete. The team identifies the relevant authority, prepares a document checklist, flags missing records, and explains which steps require action by the company or its shareholders. For recurring works like trade license renewals, VAT registration, and TAX filing, the team tracks agreed renewal dates and follows up on outstanding submissions so business owners can focus on growing their business, rather than running behind the admin tasks.
For employment matters, the team helps companies coordinate work permits and contracts before employees begin work and manage renewals and cancellations when employment changes. Employers with establishments registered with MoHRE must pay wages on time through the Wages Protection System (WPS). Free zone businesses generally coordinate employment and residency procedures through their own authority. Dahhan identifies the relevant process and the steps the employer needs to complete directly.
“UAE businesses can request one-time PRO assistance or discuss a monthly package for recurring applications, renewals and follow-ups. With this monthly retainer package, business owners no need to worry about the license expiry, visa renewals, and other applications – we handle everything and anything. We also offer a one-month free trial of PRO services for eligible businesses covering advisory, and coordination support”, says Najib Dahhan, the CEO & Founder of Dahhan Business Services
.
About Dahhan Business Services
Established in 2013, Dahhan Business Services is an independent Dubai-based consultancy providing company formation, corporate PRO services, document clearing and ongoing business support.
Contact Details
Contact Person: Najib Dahhan
Contact Number: +971 50 1990 879
Email:...
[Dubai, 23 November 2026] Dahhan Business Services helps mainland and free zone companies in managing their PRO works including employee visas, work permits, trade licenses, government approvals and recurring compliance deadlines.
The team prepares and reviews documents, coordinates applications with the relevant authorities, and follows up on submissions, renewals and approvals. UAE businesses can request help with a single transaction or arrange ongoing support for recurring requirements across employees, licensing, and company records.
PRO Services for Licensing, Employment and Immigration
Dahhan Business Services assist businesses with trade license renewals, trade license amendments and cancellations and takes care of all kinds of trade license amendments including updating business activities and changes to trade names, shareholders, managers, office address, and company structures. The team also reviews trade license payment vouchers for possible reductions, where eligible, and also provide company liquidation services in Dubai when a business closes.
PRO Services for Work Permit Processing
Dahhan Business Services assists with work permit applications, renewals and cancellations, employment contract documentation, and company labour and immigration records, including establishment cards. The team coordinates submissions through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), Tasheel, or the relevant free zone authority, depending on the company and transaction.
PRO Services for Residence Visas Processing
By providing comprehensive range of PRO services in Dubai, the team also provide services include employee, investor, and family visa applications, renewals and cancellations.“We can also assist with entry permits, status changes, medical fitness appointments, and Emirates ID applications and biometrics where required. We coordinate Dubai residency procedures through GDRFA Dubai and Amer channels where applicable”, says Abby, the PRO coordinator from Dahhan Business Services.
Government Approvals and Business Licensing
Dahhan Business Services, the trusted business setup consultancy Dubai helps entrepreneurs with setting up a business in the UAE and get their business license from mainland or free zone entities.“We support entrepreneurs and businesses identify and apply for external approvals required for their licensed activities, including DM approval, SIRA approval, or DHA wherever applicable We also provide legal translation services and MOFA attestation Dubai for academic, personal, and commercial documents”, says Mary Ann, the Marketing Specialist.
How Dahhan Business Services Helps UAE Businesses Stay Compliant?
Dahhan Business Services and its team begins by reviewing the company's licensing jurisdiction, business activities and the transaction it needs to complete. The team identifies the relevant authority, prepares a document checklist, flags missing records, and explains which steps require action by the company or its shareholders. For recurring works like trade license renewals, VAT registration, and TAX filing, the team tracks agreed renewal dates and follows up on outstanding submissions so business owners can focus on growing their business, rather than running behind the admin tasks.
For employment matters, the team helps companies coordinate work permits and contracts before employees begin work and manage renewals and cancellations when employment changes. Employers with establishments registered with MoHRE must pay wages on time through the Wages Protection System (WPS). Free zone businesses generally coordinate employment and residency procedures through their own authority. Dahhan identifies the relevant process and the steps the employer needs to complete directly.
“UAE businesses can request one-time PRO assistance or discuss a monthly package for recurring applications, renewals and follow-ups. With this monthly retainer package, business owners no need to worry about the license expiry, visa renewals, and other applications – we handle everything and anything. We also offer a one-month free trial of PRO services for eligible businesses covering advisory, and coordination support”, says Najib Dahhan, the CEO & Founder of Dahhan Business Services
.
About Dahhan Business Services
Established in 2013, Dahhan Business Services is an independent Dubai-based consultancy providing company formation, corporate PRO services, document clearing and ongoing business support.
Contact Details
Contact Person: Najib Dahhan
Contact Number: +971 50 1990 879
Email:...
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