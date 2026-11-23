FILM & TAPE EXPO 2026 Concludes In Shenzhen, Connecting Global Functional Film And Adhesive Tape Industries
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Organized by RX China, FILM & TAPE EXPO 2026 concluded successfully from 27–29 October at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an), reinforcing its position as a leading platform for the global functional films, adhesive tapes and advanced materials industries.
Held alongside several co-located exhibitions, the event brought together 1,013 exhibitors and brands and 70,559 professional visitors, including 3,083 overseas buyers from 134 countries and regions. Through its TAP buyer programme, the exhibition facilitated 2,795 business matching meetings, creating valuable sourcing and partnership opportunities for suppliers and buyers worldwide.
A key highlight of the 2026 edition was the introduction of three new themed zones focused on Adhesives & Chemical Materials, Fluorosilicone Materials, and Color & Innovative Design, reflecting growing demand for high-performance materials across electronics, automotive, new energy and advanced manufacturing sectors.
The exhibition also showcased innovations in functional films, specialty adhesive tapes, optical materials, thermal management solutions and converting technologies, while 18 industry forums brought together experts and industry leaders to discuss emerging trends, technological advancements and future market opportunities.
Building on the success of this year's event, FILM & TAPE EXPO 2027 will return to Shenzhen from 27–29 October 2027, continuing to connect global industry stakeholders, foster innovation and drive business growth across the functional materials value chain.
Held alongside several co-located exhibitions, the event brought together 1,013 exhibitors and brands and 70,559 professional visitors, including 3,083 overseas buyers from 134 countries and regions. Through its TAP buyer programme, the exhibition facilitated 2,795 business matching meetings, creating valuable sourcing and partnership opportunities for suppliers and buyers worldwide.
A key highlight of the 2026 edition was the introduction of three new themed zones focused on Adhesives & Chemical Materials, Fluorosilicone Materials, and Color & Innovative Design, reflecting growing demand for high-performance materials across electronics, automotive, new energy and advanced manufacturing sectors.
The exhibition also showcased innovations in functional films, specialty adhesive tapes, optical materials, thermal management solutions and converting technologies, while 18 industry forums brought together experts and industry leaders to discuss emerging trends, technological advancements and future market opportunities.
Building on the success of this year's event, FILM & TAPE EXPO 2027 will return to Shenzhen from 27–29 October 2027, continuing to connect global industry stakeholders, foster innovation and drive business growth across the functional materials value chain.
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