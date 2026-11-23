KLH Aziznagar Marks New Milestones In Technology And Innovation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 23 November 2026: KLH Aziznagar Campus continues to make strides in innovation, technical excellence and industry-oriented learning, with notable achievements in professional certifications, prestigious student programmes and competitive hackathons.
63 students from the campus successfully earned the Wipro TalentNext Java Full Stack Developer Global Certification, demonstrating their proficiency in industry-relevant programming and software development technologies. Adding to the campus's achievements, Sasank, a B.Tech Computer Science student, has been selected for the prestigious Google Student Ambassador Program 2026, offering opportunities to explore emerging technologies, expand professional networks and gain wider industry exposure.
Further strengthening its focus on experiential learning, the campus recently organised ASTRAQUANT X, a 24-hour mathematics-focused hackathon that brought together 141 teams to tackle challenges in Algorithmic Trading, Quantitative Finance, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Mathematics. The event was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Hari Kunadharaju, Technology Director, Wells Fargo India Solutions, providing valuable industry insights to participants. The hackathon offered students a platform to apply their analytical and technical skills to real-world challenges while fostering innovation, collaboration and problem-solving abilities.
Congratulating the students on their achievements, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice-President, KL Deemed to be University said,“At KLH, we are committed to creating opportunities beyond classroom learning that enable students to gain practical experience, strengthen industry-relevant skills and excel on national and global platforms. Such achievements reinforce our vision of nurturing confident, capable and future-ready professionals.”
Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH Aziznagar, along with the faculty and staff, continues to play a vital role in strengthening academic excellence and aligning student learning with evolving industry expectations. Through experiential learning, industry collaborations and skill-development initiatives, KLH remains committed to empowering students with the knowledge, confidence and capabilities to succeed in a competitive global technology landscape.
63 students from the campus successfully earned the Wipro TalentNext Java Full Stack Developer Global Certification, demonstrating their proficiency in industry-relevant programming and software development technologies. Adding to the campus's achievements, Sasank, a B.Tech Computer Science student, has been selected for the prestigious Google Student Ambassador Program 2026, offering opportunities to explore emerging technologies, expand professional networks and gain wider industry exposure.
Further strengthening its focus on experiential learning, the campus recently organised ASTRAQUANT X, a 24-hour mathematics-focused hackathon that brought together 141 teams to tackle challenges in Algorithmic Trading, Quantitative Finance, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Mathematics. The event was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Hari Kunadharaju, Technology Director, Wells Fargo India Solutions, providing valuable industry insights to participants. The hackathon offered students a platform to apply their analytical and technical skills to real-world challenges while fostering innovation, collaboration and problem-solving abilities.
Congratulating the students on their achievements, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice-President, KL Deemed to be University said,“At KLH, we are committed to creating opportunities beyond classroom learning that enable students to gain practical experience, strengthen industry-relevant skills and excel on national and global platforms. Such achievements reinforce our vision of nurturing confident, capable and future-ready professionals.”
Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH Aziznagar, along with the faculty and staff, continues to play a vital role in strengthening academic excellence and aligning student learning with evolving industry expectations. Through experiential learning, industry collaborations and skill-development initiatives, KLH remains committed to empowering students with the knowledge, confidence and capabilities to succeed in a competitive global technology landscape.
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