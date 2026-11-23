MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Jordanian e-invoicing and tax compliance solutions provider InvoiceQ closed a $5 million Series A investment round to support growth and expansion plans in regional markets.

Manara Ventures and Next Ventures led the round, with participation from the Jordan Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF), Orange Ventures, and the Jordan SME Fund.

ISSF Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Almuhtaseb said the company's success in attracting the investment reflects the development of Jordan's entrepreneurship ecosystem and local startups' ability to raise capital and build tech solutions capable of competing and expanding in regional and global markets.

He added that the company's early stages received backing from investment funds, including Oasis500, Flat6Labs, and Propeller, some within the fund's portfolio, noting the importance of providing financing across startups' growth stages and enabling market access.

Manara Ventures said regulatory shifts in the e-invoicing sector create opportunities for tech firms, adding that InvoiceQ has established a presence in the field by developing tax compliance tech solutions and leveraging Jordanian talent.

Next Ventures said its investment reflects the company's ability to anticipate regulatory changes, secure necessary accreditations, and build a regional client base, alongside a scalable tech platform that strengthens its standing in the e-invoicing solutions market.

Orange Ventures said the company's solutions meet real needs among institutions and businesses in e-invoicing and regulatory compliance, reaffirming support for its regional expansion plans.

The Jordan SME Fund said the company's performance, growth, and entry into new markets prompted its second investment in the firm, underscoring confidence in its ability to expand further and highlighting the value of backing companies with proven business models and growth potential to build globally competitive Jordanian firms.

//Petra// NQ