MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Nov. 23 (Petra) - A neurosurgical team at King Abdullah University Hospital (KAUH) performed a rare, nine-hour brain surgery on a 7-year-old girl suffering from recurrent strokes caused by Moyamoya disease.

Moyamoya disease is a rare cerebrovascular disorder that progressively narrows the main arteries supplying blood to the brain, greatly increasing the risk of strokes and brain hemorrhages. While more common in East Asia, particularly Japan, it is rarely seen in the region.

Pediatric neurologist Samah Abu Rahmeh diagnosed the girl after she experienced recurring seizures and partial limb paralysis, according to a hospital statement. Advanced imaging, including a brain MRI and cerebral angiography, revealed severe narrowing and blockage in her carotid arteries.

To restore proper blood flow and prevent future strokes, a surgical team led by neurosurgeon Mohammad Barbarawi performed an advanced procedure known as encephalo-duro-arterio-myo-synangiosis (EDAMS). The operation creates new blood pathways by rerouting vessels from the scalp and skull directly to the brain's oxygen-deprived areas.

Prior to the reconstruction, pediatric intensive care specialist Saif Rawabdeh used ultrasound imaging to map the superficial temporal artery and its branches, allowing surgeons to execute the delicate rerouting with high precision.

KAUH Director General Hassan Balas hailed the outcome, noting that the success exhibits the power of early diagnosis, multidisciplinary teamwork, and advanced vascular neurosurgery.

He added that the hospital continues to invest in specialized medical talent and modern technology to provide world-class care for complex and rare conditions across Jordan.

//Petra// HA