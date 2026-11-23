MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) - The Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs on Monday hailed the UN General Assembly's vote in favor of a resolution affirming the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, independence, and a sovereign state.

Approved by 162 countries, the measure represents a major political and diplomatic victory for the Palestinian cause, the committee said, demonstrating broad international rejection of the Israeli occupation and its policies of settlement expansion, annexation, and forced displacement.

Committee Secretary-General Abdullah Kanaan said the vote showcases a rising global consensus on the justice of the Palestinian cause. He noted that it reinforces the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) advisory opinion declaring Israel's continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territories unlawful and calling for its end so Palestinians can establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Kanaan also welcomed related UN resolutions supporting the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), protecting refugee property, and condemning Israeli settlements. He said these measures show the "vital need" for UNRWA's continuous humanitarian work, safeguard refugees' rights to return and compensation, and reject Israeli efforts to alter the demographic and geographic reality of the occupied territories, particularly in Jerusalem.

The secretary-general commended Jordan's sustained diplomatic and humanitarian efforts under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II to defend Palestinian rights globally, halt Israeli aggression, and counter displacement and annexation plans. He also pointed to Jordan's continuous protection of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem under the historical Hashemite Custodianship.

Noting that Jerusalem remains the "core" of the Palestinian cause and national identity, Kanaan urged the international community to translate UN resolutions into binding action to end the occupation, protect Palestinians and their holy sites, and establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

//Petra// HA