Ukraine Asks Partners To Provide 40 More Fighter Jets Khmara
"Strengthening our air capabilities. We are talking about an additional 40 fighter jets. In addition to them, we need a complete aviation ecosystem: pilots, weapons and maintenance," he said.
The minister noted that Ukrainian fighter jets were effectively countering not only other aerial threats but also cruise missiles. However, this requires ensuring an adequate supply of air-to-air missiles.Read also: Ukraine has liberated more territory than Russia has captured over past two months – Khmara
As Ukrinform reported, the defense ministers of Ukraine, Sweden and the United Kingdom signed a letter of intent in Brussels on further cooperation under the Gripen for Ukraine initiative.
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
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