Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Rubicon Unit's Personnel Concentration Site In Berdiansk
In Berdiansk, the personnel concentration site of the Rubicon unit was hit. It is a center for unmanned technologies in the Russian army whose operators hunt Ukrainian equipment and logistics.
In the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region, a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile and gun system was hit. It had been providing cover against Ukrainian airstrikes.
Russian UAV command posts were hit near Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region and Tsukuryne in the Donetsk region.Read also: Ukrainian forces foil Russian assault attempt in Pokrovsk sector
Russian military logistics depots were hit near Novooleksandrivka in the Zaporizhzhia region and Mospyne in the Donetsk region.
The extent of the damage is being clarified.
As Ukrinform reported, on November 7, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck four Russian UAV command posts at once – in the temporarily occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Donetsk regions, as well as on Russian territory. In particular, in Berdiansk, they struck a temporary deployment site and a UAV command post belonging to a unit of Rubicon, one of Russia's most combat-capable drone centers.
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