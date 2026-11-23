MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The 12th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has proved particularly memorable for Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov, who has reached a major milestone in his managerial career.

According to the Professional Football League, Qarabag's match against Kapaz marked Gurbanov's 900th game as a head coach and his 850th in charge of the Aghdam-based club.

In addition to his current role at Qarabag, Gurbanov has managed Neftchi in 38 matches and the Azerbaijan national team in 12.

Of his 900 matches as a manager, 598 came in the Azerbaijan Premier League, 88 in the national cup and 202 in European competitions. Including his 12 games with the national team, his sides have recorded 520 victories, 208 draws and 172 defeats.

At Qarabag, his record across 850 matches includes 570 appearances in the Premier League, 80 in the national cup and 200 in European competitions.

During those games, Qarabag have registered 491 wins, 197 draws and 162 defeats under his leadership.

Gurbanov is also approaching another significant milestone. He is expected to take charge of his 600th Azerbaijan Premier League match in two rounds.

Notably, both his managerial debut and his first match as Qarabag head coach came in the domestic top flight.

On August 6, 2006, he made his managerial debut with Neftchi in a 6-1 home victory over Genclerbirliyi.

Two years later, on August 9, 2008, Gurbanov took charge of Qarabag for the first time in an away match against Bakili, guiding the team to a 2-1 victory.