Sam Jones is a senior research fellow with UNU-WIDER (on leave from his position as associate professor in development economics at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark). Currently based in Mozambique, working with the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Sam specialises in research in applied macroeconomics, foreign aid effectiveness, labour markets and education quality, with a special focus on sub-Saharan Africa.

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