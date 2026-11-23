Ben Radley
- Reader in International Development, University of Bath
Ben Radley is a Reader in International Development at the University of Bath. Ben's research centres on the political economy of global mining and energy value chains in the context of green transitions, with a regional focus on Central Africa and the Pacific Islands. Within these chains, his work is especially concerned with the role of the state and the position of labour. More broadly, he's interested in processes of late industrialisation and structural transformation in the Global South.Experience
- 2020–present Lecturer in International Development, University of Bath 2019–2020 LSE Fellow in Development Studies, London School of Economics
- 2019 International Institute of Social Studies, PhD in Development Studies
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