Lecturer, University of Fort Hare

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am a PhD-qualified Animal Scientist, Lecturer and NRF Y2-rated researcher with extensive experience in beef cattle production systems, ruminant nutrition, climate-smart livestock production, and communal rangeland management. I currently serve as a Lecturer at the University of Fort Hare, where I am actively involved in undergraduate teaching, postgraduate supervision, research leadership, and community engagement.

I have over 10 years of combined academic and research experience in Animal Science, including lecturing Animal Nutrition, Beef Production and Game Farming, Smallstock Production, Dairy Science and Technology, and supervising final-year research projects. My teaching approach integrates theoretical knowledge with practical, field-based learning to develop industry-ready graduates in animal production systems.

I hold a PhD in Animal Science from the University of Fort Hare, an MSc in Agriculture (Animal Science), and a BSc in Agriculture (Animal Production Science). My research focuses on beef cattle productivity, feedlot systems, grazing ecology, animal behaviour and welfare, methane emissions, and climate adaptation strategies in livestock systems.

I have published 42 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters in reputable international journals, with 534 citations and an h-index of 14. My research outputs are strongly aligned with climate-smart agriculture, sustainable livestock production, and improving productivity in both communal and commercial farming systems.

I have successfully co-supervised one MSc student (Cum Laude) and nine Honours students, and I am currently supervising additional postgraduate and undergraduate research projects. I have also served as a Co-Investigator on externally funded research projects exceeding R6.5 million, demonstrating strong research leadership, project management, and stakeholder engagement capabilities.

My core skills include beef production systems management, feedlot design and performance evaluation, ruminant nutrition, grazing management, animal behaviour assessment, livestock health and welfare, climate-smart agriculture, scientific writing, data analysis, and curriculum development.

Overall, I bring a strong combination of teaching excellence, research productivity, postgraduate supervision experience, and applied livestock production expertise that supports both academic development and industry-relevant animal science training.



2026–present Lecturer, University of Fort Hare

2024–2026 Research fellow, University of Fort Hare

2021–2024 Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Fort Hare 2013–2019 Tutor, University of Fort Hare



2019 University of Fort Hare, Doctor of Philosophy in Agriculture (Animal Science)

2015 University of Fort Hare, MSc Agriculture in Animal Science 2013 University of Fort Hare, BSc Agriculture in Animal Production Science

2026 NRF AJ-CORE Role: Co-PI Funding Source: South African National Research Foundation

Y2 NRF-rating

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