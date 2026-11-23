A&W Food Services Of Canada Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:23 AM EST - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.: Announced today that Kelly Blankstein has left the organization effective Friday, November 20. and no longer serves as Chief Financial Officer. A&W thanks Ms. Blankstein for her many contributions to the business and wishes her well. A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $37.01.
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