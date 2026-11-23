Omnicom Names Ziad Hasbani To Lead MENA PR Agencies
(MENAFN- PRovoke) DUBAI - Omnicom has named Weber Shandwick MENAT CEO Ziad Hasbani to lead its public relations agencies across the Middle East and North Africa as part of a new regional leadership structure.
Hasbani's remit will cover Weber Shandwick, FleishmanHillard and Portland, according to an announcement on Monday. He has led Weber Shandwick in the region for many years and currently oversees a team of nearly 300 people across 13 markets.
Omnicom has not yet said what the appointment means for the agencies' existing leadership. FleishmanHillard's regional listing names Lucy O'Brien as general manager and partner, while Portland says managing partner Rhys Jones leads its Middle East team from Doha. The announcement also does not mention Golin Ketchum, which operates in the region under managing director Stephen Worsley.
The PR appointment forms part of the creation of Omnicom MENA, bringing more than 3,500 people across 14 markets under a unified regional structure. Ghassan Harfouche, who has led Middle East Communications Network for more than 15 years, becomes group CEO. Elda Choucair will lead Omnicom Media MENA and Reda Raad will lead Omnicom Advertising MENA.
Harfouche, Choucair and Raad will join the new Omnicom MENA executive board alongside Omnicom chairman and CEO John Wren, Omnicom Media global CEO Florian Adamski, Omnicom Media EMEA CEO Dan Clays and Omnicom Advertising global CEO Andrew Robertson. Hasbani is not named among the board members announced, and Omnicom has not said whether PR will have a seat on it.
“This new structure brings together exceptional leadership, talent and capabilities to create a stronger, more connected Omnicom across the region,” Wren said.“Ghassan's experience leading MCN gives him the insight and credibility to connect our capabilities and strengthen our client partnerships.”
Omnicom said the structure is intended to connect its media, advertising, PR, consulting, data and technology capabilities more closely.“Our goal is to build a more agile and collaborative organization that creates new opportunities in the region,” Harfouche said.
Hasbani's remit will cover Weber Shandwick, FleishmanHillard and Portland, according to an announcement on Monday. He has led Weber Shandwick in the region for many years and currently oversees a team of nearly 300 people across 13 markets.
Omnicom has not yet said what the appointment means for the agencies' existing leadership. FleishmanHillard's regional listing names Lucy O'Brien as general manager and partner, while Portland says managing partner Rhys Jones leads its Middle East team from Doha. The announcement also does not mention Golin Ketchum, which operates in the region under managing director Stephen Worsley.
The PR appointment forms part of the creation of Omnicom MENA, bringing more than 3,500 people across 14 markets under a unified regional structure. Ghassan Harfouche, who has led Middle East Communications Network for more than 15 years, becomes group CEO. Elda Choucair will lead Omnicom Media MENA and Reda Raad will lead Omnicom Advertising MENA.
Harfouche, Choucair and Raad will join the new Omnicom MENA executive board alongside Omnicom chairman and CEO John Wren, Omnicom Media global CEO Florian Adamski, Omnicom Media EMEA CEO Dan Clays and Omnicom Advertising global CEO Andrew Robertson. Hasbani is not named among the board members announced, and Omnicom has not said whether PR will have a seat on it.
“This new structure brings together exceptional leadership, talent and capabilities to create a stronger, more connected Omnicom across the region,” Wren said.“Ghassan's experience leading MCN gives him the insight and credibility to connect our capabilities and strengthen our client partnerships.”
Omnicom said the structure is intended to connect its media, advertising, PR, consulting, data and technology capabilities more closely.“Our goal is to build a more agile and collaborative organization that creates new opportunities in the region,” Harfouche said.
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