MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Target Acquisition System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global target acquisition system market is expected to reach an estimated $25 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for advanced surveillance systems, greater emphasis on defense modernization programs, and the growing adoption of precision targeting technologies.

The future of the global target acquisition system market remains promising, with significant opportunities across military and homeland security applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the sensor type category, multi-sensor fusion suites are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, homeland security is expected to witness higher growth. In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Target Acquisition System Market

Technological advances, defense modernization, and demand for greater precision are accelerating the development of smarter, more connected target acquisition systems. Key trends include:



Artificial intelligence and machine learning: AI-driven analysis is improving detection speed, targeting accuracy, predictive capabilities, and autonomous decision-making in complex operating environments.

Miniaturization and portability: Smaller, lighter systems are supporting deployment on drones, handheld devices, wearable equipment, and other mobile platforms.

Multi-sensor integration: Combining infrared, radar, laser, acoustic, and visual data enhances situational awareness, reduces false positives, and supports operations in adverse weather and low-visibility conditions.

Cybersecurity and data protection: Secure communications, encryption, and resilient system architectures are becoming essential as platforms rely more heavily on connected networks and digital information. Autonomous and unmanned systems: UAVs, ground robots, and other autonomous platforms are expanding surveillance coverage, improving response times, and reducing personnel exposure to hazardous environments.

Recent Developments in the Target Acquisition System Market



Improved sensors, AI, and machine learning are enabling faster and more accurate target detection, tracking, and classification.

The integration of drones and autonomous vehicles is extending operational reach while supporting persistent surveillance and real-time intelligence gathering.

Multi-function platforms that combine radar, infrared, and laser capabilities are improving versatility, interoperability, and response times.

Defense organizations are increasing investments in cybersecurity, secure data transmission, and multi-source data integration to strengthen operational resilience. Strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and technology partnerships are helping defense companies accelerate product development and expand into new markets.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Target Acquisition System Market



Precision engagement: Demand for high-resolution sensors and real-time processing is creating opportunities across land, airborne, naval, missile, and UAV platforms.

AI-enabled solutions: Automated threat detection, predictive targeting, and faster decision-making are supporting the development of more intelligent and adaptable systems.

Autonomous platforms: Growth in unmanned aerial, ground, and maritime systems is increasing demand for advanced detection, tracking, and engagement capabilities.

Homeland security and border control: Governments are investing in integrated surveillance networks, mobile tracking units, and sensor systems to monitor borders and identify potential threats. Networked operations: Interconnected systems that support real-time data sharing and coordinated targeting are becoming increasingly important for joint and multi-domain missions.

Target Acquisition System Market Drivers and Challenges Market Drivers



Technological innovation: Advances in sensors, AI, automation, and real-time data processing are improving system accuracy, reliability, and operational efficiency.

Increasing defense budgets: Military modernization programs are supporting procurement and upgrades across land, air, and naval platforms.

Geopolitical tensions: Regional conflicts and evolving security threats are increasing demand for precise targeting and enhanced situational awareness.

Autonomous system adoption: Expanded use of unmanned platforms is driving investment in integrated target acquisition technologies. Defense policy requirements: Procurement standards and interoperability requirements are encouraging the development of secure, compliant, and high-quality systems.

Market Challenges



High development and procurement costs: Complex engineering, extensive testing, and precision manufacturing can limit adoption among budget-constrained customers.

Rapid technological obsolescence: Continuous innovation requires frequent upgrades and increases demand for modular, scalable, and future-ready systems. Regulatory and export restrictions: Export controls, international trade rules, and compliance requirements can constrain market access and delay product deployment.

List of Target Acquisition System Companies

Leading companies compete through product quality, R&D investment, manufacturing expansion, infrastructure development, strategic partnerships, and value chain integration. These initiatives help companies address growing demand, introduce advanced technologies, improve cost efficiency, and expand their customer bases.

Companies profiled in the report include:



ASELSAN A.S.

BAE Systems plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

HENSOLDT AG

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

RTX Corporation

Rheinmetall AG Safran SA

Country Wise Outlook for the Target Acquisition System Market



United States: The US is integrating AI, machine learning, sensor fusion, autonomous drones, and next-generation laser-guided and radar-based technologies to improve targeting accuracy and platform interoperability.

China: China is advancing missile and drone targeting capabilities through multi-sensor systems, electronic warfare technologies, AI-enabled tracking, and increasingly autonomous defense networks.

Germany: Germany is developing compact, precise systems for land and air forces while prioritizing NATO interoperability and upgrades to infrared and radar sensors.

India: India is expanding indigenous development of laser, radar, and AI-driven targeting technologies to support military modernization and reduce dependence on imported systems. Japan: Japan is strengthening missile defense and maritime targeting through advanced radar, networked sensors, and autonomous systems designed to improve situational awareness and response times.

Features of the Global Target Acquisition System Market



Market Size Estimates: Target acquisition system market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035 across major categories and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size analysis by sensor type, platform, range capability, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Market assessment covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Evaluation of opportunities across sensor types, platforms, range capabilities, end uses, and regions.

Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Competitive Analysis: Assessment of industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900