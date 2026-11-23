MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Military Platform Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global military platform market is expected to reach an estimated $490 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for advanced combat platforms, rising defense budgets supporting modernization programs, and the growing integration of multi domain capabilities.

The market outlook remains promising, with opportunities across the army, navy, air force, and space force.

Key Highlights by Segment



By platform type, naval platforms are expected to record the highest growth over the forecast period.

By end use, the air force market is expected to experience the highest growth. By region, APAC is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Military Platform Market

Technological advancement, geopolitical shifts, and expanding defense budgets are accelerating the development of smarter, more adaptable, and highly integrated military platforms.



Artificial intelligence and automation: AI-enabled drones, autonomous ground vehicles, and unmanned naval systems are improving reconnaissance, logistics, targeting, and operational decision-making while reducing risks to personnel.

Stealth and low-observable technologies: Radar-absorbing materials, optimized designs, and electronic countermeasures are enhancing platform survivability in contested environments.

Multi-role and modular platforms: Reconfigurable platforms capable of supporting combat, surveillance, logistics, and other missions are improving flexibility while reducing procurement and lifecycle costs.

Advanced materials and lightweight structures: Composites, lightweight alloys, and innovative manufacturing methods are increasing speed, range, payload capacity, fuel efficiency, and protection. Network-centric warfare: Secure communications, connected sensors, and real-time data sharing are strengthening situational awareness, command and control, and coordinated operations across multiple domains.

Recent Developments in the Military Platform Market



Autonomous systems: Armed forces are expanding the use of unmanned ground, aerial, and maritime vehicles for surveillance, logistics, reconnaissance, and combat support.

Advanced weapon systems: Hypersonic missiles, directed energy systems, and smart munitions are improving range, precision, and response times.

Next-generation combat aircraft: New aircraft programs are combining stealth, advanced sensors, high-speed performance, AI-enabled systems, and network connectivity.

Modular platforms: Ships, vehicles, and aircraft are increasingly designed for rapid mission reconfiguration, upgrades, and extended service life. Cyber and electronic warfare: Investment is rising in cyber defense, electronic jamming, threat detection, and communications disruption to secure and control digital battlespaces.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Military Platform Market



Autonomous systems and robotics: Demand for AI-enabled vehicles, drones, and robotic systems is creating opportunities across land, sea, air, and space operations.

Naval and maritime modernization: Maritime security requirements are supporting investment in submarines, frigates, aircraft carriers, missile defense, stealth, and advanced communications.

Next-generation aerial platforms: Fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and surveillance aircraft offer growth potential through new procurement and fleet upgrades.

Advanced land systems: Tanks, armored personnel carriers, and tactical vehicles require improvements in mobility, armor, firepower, communications, and hybrid-electric propulsion. Platform upgrades and lifecycle extension: Aging fleets are generating long-term demand for advanced sensors, weapons, communications, electronic warfare systems, and battlefield management technologies.

Suppliers that prioritize R&D, strategic partnerships, modernization services, and expansion in high-growth regions will be well positioned to capture these opportunities.

Military Platform Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological innovation: Advances in unmanned systems, stealth, AI, sensors, communications, and electronic warfare are supporting the development of more capable and interoperable platforms.

Increasing defense budgets: Higher spending on procurement, maintenance, and modernization is strengthening demand across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains.

Geopolitical tensions: Regional conflicts, strategic competition, and emerging security threats are encouraging countries to strengthen military readiness and deterrence.

Government policy and domestic production: Procurement programs and policies supporting local manufacturing are stimulating defense industry investment and innovation. Strategic collaborations: Partnerships among governments, defense contractors, and technology providers are enabling cost sharing, technology transfer, and faster platform development.

Market Challenges



High development and procurement costs: Complex R&D, testing, manufacturing, maintenance, and integration requirements can lead to cost overruns and program delays.

Rapid technological obsolescence: Fast-changing threats and technologies require continuous upgrades, increasing lifecycle costs and complicating procurement planning. Regulatory and export restrictions: Export controls, international regulations, and technology transfer limitations can delay projects and restrict access to international markets.

List of Military Platform Companies

Competition is based on platform performance, quality, technology, lifecycle support, and cost. Leading companies are investing in R&D, manufacturing capacity, infrastructure, and value chain integration to develop advanced systems, improve efficiency, and expand their customer bases.

Military platform companies profiled in the report include:



Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems plc

The Boeing Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

RTX Corporation

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Rheinmetall AG Oshkosh Corporation

Country Wise Outlook for the Military Platform Market



United States: The United States is investing in autonomous systems, AI-enabled combat vehicles, next-generation aircraft, missile systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities. Programs such as Future Vertical Lift and Next Generation Air Dominance support its focus on technological superiority and multi-domain operations.

China: China is advancing indigenous military technologies, including stealth aircraft, missile systems, aircraft carriers, submarines, armored vehicles, and drones. These investments support technological self-reliance, regional influence, and expanded power projection.

Germany: Germany is modernizing aircraft, armored vehicles, and naval assets while emphasizing NATO interoperability, cyber security, and sustainable technologies. Collaboration with European partners remains central to joint defense development.

India: India is strengthening domestic production through the Make in India initiative while investing in fighter aircraft, submarines, missiles, drones, tanks, and naval modernization. These programs are intended to improve self-reliance and strategic deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region. Japan: Japan is expanding missile defense, advanced fighter aircraft, amphibious ships, submarines, unmanned systems, cyber warfare, and space-based surveillance capabilities in response to regional security concerns.

Features of the Global Military Platform Market Report



Market Size Estimates: Military platform market estimates in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Historical market trends from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035.

Regional Analysis: Coverage of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Evaluation of opportunities across platform types, operations, technologies, end uses, and regions.

Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Competitive Analysis: Assessment of industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the military platform market?Which market categories are expected to grow at the fastest pace, and why?Which region is expected to record the highest growth, and why?What factors are shaping market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?What competitive threats could affect market participants?Which emerging trends are influencing market development?How are customer requirements changing?What new technologies and platform developments are entering the market?Who are the major market participants, and which growth initiatives are they pursuing?Which competing products or technologies could affect market share?What M&A activity has occurred during the last five years, and how has it affected the industry?

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900