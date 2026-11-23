MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Running from November 3 through December 15, 2026, the seasonal promotion offers up to 15% off selected mini-split air conditioners, following Costway's showcase at Service World Expo 2026 in Las Vegas.

Fontana, California, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costway is a billion-dollar global home brand that offers versatile living solutions to consumers. It has now kicked off its Black Friday 2026 promotion, which has been running since November 3 and will continue through December 15. This promotion offers shoppers some of the best Black Friday deals of the season.

Adding to its seasonal highlights, Costway's Christmas trees have also achieved impressive recognition on Amazon, with one of its products ranking No. 1 in the Christmas Trees Best Sellers category. Building on this popularity, Costway is offering attractive discounts on selected Christmas trees during its Black Friday event, giving shoppers an excellent opportunity to bring festive cheer home at exceptional value.

This event highlights mini-split air conditioners as a major category while also featuring discounts of up to 15% on chosen systems.









Black Friday Air Conditioner Deals: Upgrade Your Home Comfort for Less

Energy efficiency and year-round climate control have become top priorities for households in 2026; Costway's Black Friday sales make home HVAC system upgrades more affordable for their shoppers by pairing direct markdowns with practical, high-efficiency engineering. This promotional event gives consumers a limited-time window to invest in reliable home comfort at accessible price points. Costway spotlights three standout models for consumers looking for a mini-split AC based on their room size and electrical configuration preferences:



Best Black Friday Value: 12,000 BTU 24 SEER2 Mini Split AC & Heater : This 208-230V ductless system combines a 24 SEER2 rating with built-in WiFi connectivity and dual heating and cooling functionality, offering an energy-conscious solution for year-round indoor comfort. Shoppers can score a limited-time 15% off deal on this model during Costway's Black Friday sale.

Higher-Capacity Option: 18,000 BTU Mini Split AC & Inverter System : This model is available to consumers with a 15% discount. This unit is ideal for larger living spaces & open-concept areas. Not to mention light commercial rooms that need a stronger output from AC units! Flexible Installation Option: Airtural Series 12,000 BTU Mini Split AC : Costway has made this product available with a 10% Black Friday discount. This Airtural Series unit stands out for its standard 115V electrical compatibility. It reduces installation complexity for shoppers. It's complete with WiFi connectivity and Alexa voice control.

Costway at Service World Expo 2026

Beyond its seasonal retail promotions, Costway continues to strengthen its presence in the home improvement and HVAC industries. From November 9 to 11, 2026, the brand participated in Service World Expo at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada, a major industry event bringing together residential contractors and professionals across HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and home services.

Costway used this three-day event to connect directly with HVAC professionals and residential contractors for the sake of exchanging insights on installation standards & residential energy efficiency. Costway's participation in this professional home services ecosystem allows it to continue demonstrating its long-term investment in the home improvement & home appliance industries. That's how the brand ensures its residential product lineup is backed by real-world industry expertise.









Explore Costway's Black Friday 2026 Sale

The Costway Black Friday 2026 Sale runs from November 3 to December 15, 2026. It spans three different promotional phases. The first phase lasts through November 25, during which a shopper can claim an 8% base coupon and boost it to a 13% off Inflate Coupon by completing simple on-site tasks. The second starts on November 26 and lasts until November 30. This is the main event, so shoppers get a 10% base coupon and the chance to unlock up to 15% off Inflate Coupon. The Cyber Week (December 1st to 15th) concludes this event with an 8% base coupon that can be inflated to 13% off. Customers can add up to +5% in bonus savings directly to their account coupon by completing six quick tasks:



Unlocking SMS/WhatsApp updates (+1%)

Creating an account or logging in (+1%)

Following Costway on social media (+1%)

Downloading the Costway App (+1%)

Browsing the sale for 20 seconds (+0.5%) Adding items to their cart (+0.5%)

All 2026 Black Friday coupons are valid through December 15, 2026. So, discover Costway's Black Friday 2026 Sale to enjoy exclusive savings on a wide range of home & lifestyle products.

About Costway

Founded in 2011 in the United States, Costway has grown into a trusted, billion-dollar global home brand. Guided by its brand slogan, "More Than Just Furniture," Costway has evolved from its furniture roots to curate versatile living solutions across more than 10 categories and 20,000+ SKUs, spanning furniture, outdoor, home appliances, HVAC, wellness, baby and kids, and pets. By combining local warehousing, fast delivery, a 30-day return guarantee, and responsive customer service, Costway bridges exceptional function and competitive pricing to bring greater comfort and well-being into every home. For more information, visit , or follow Costway on Faceboo and YouTub.

CONTACT: Costway Public Relations,...