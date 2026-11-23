MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medical DM Small and Nano turn clinical text into structured decisions, fast and affordable enough to review every note

LEWES, Del., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, today announced the availability of Medical Decision Models (Medical DMs), the first commercially available decision models purpose-built for healthcare. Decision models are a new class of AI that answers a defined question about a document with a fixed set of answers and a probability, rather than generating text. Medical DMs bring that approach to clinical text, so healthcare organizations can automate high-volume clinical documentation and data review in milliseconds per record inside their own infrastructure.

Decision AI emerged as a category in September 2026, when TypeSafe AI released Jev, a general-purpose model that returns structured decisions in 70 to 500 milliseconds, at a fraction of the cost of large language models (LLM). But clinical language is specialized, and its questions come from registries, trial protocols, quality measures, and payer rules. Additionally, patient records often can't be sent to an external API for security purposes.

Medical DMs are the healthcare counterpart to general-purpose decision models such as Jev. They are built and evaluated for clinical text, run entirely within the organization's own environment, and return a typed answer: yes or no, one option from a list, or a level on a scale. Each answer is a judgment about a document – whether clinical documentation supports a diagnosis, a patient meets clinical trial eligibility criteria, or a de-identified record still contains protected health information (PHI).

“One large model shouldn't be expected to do everything,” said David Talby, CEO of John Snow Labs.“Generative models excel at writing and reasoning, while decision models deliver the speed, accuracy, and cost-efficiency needed for real-world clinical applications. Our commitment to healthcare is to continuously push the state of the art. Today, we're delivering on that promise with production-ready decision models purpose-built for clinical text.”

Medical DMs address five requirements of production healthcare AI:



Accuracy: Purpose-built for clinical language and workflows, the models handle diagnoses, temporal relationships, eligibility criteria, and documentation requirements. Across nine clinical task areas, Medical DM Small averaged a composite score of 0.917 and Medical DM Nano 0.901. Small scored 0.958 on cohort identification, and Nano scored 0.972 on adverse drug events. Against five general-purpose decision models on eight task areas, Small had the highest average score (0.930), Nano had the lowest cost per million notes, and none of the five beat either on both.



Cost and Speed: Medical DM Small processes a note in about 40 ms on a single 24 GB GPU, or one million notes in 10 to 12 hours for roughly $13.00 to $15.60 in GPU compute. Nano takes about 24 ms per note, or six to seven hours per million notes, for roughly $7.85 to $9.42 (assuming $1.30 per GPU hour). This makes it feasible to review every clinical document without relying on generative AI for every task.



Patient Privacy: PHI Guard adds a scalable quality control layer to de-identification by finding patient identifiers that a pipeline left behind. PHI Guard v0.7 achieved 0.986 PR-AUC (a 0-to-1 measure of how well notes with leftover PHI are separated from clean ones) on the primary test set and 0.9992 in detecting whether an original note contains PHI. At about 3 million parameters, it runs on a CPU in roughly 1 GB of memory and screens one million notes in about 1.8 hours on a single thread (under 22 minutes for a faster variant). Organizations can check entire document collections instead of a reviewed sample.



Secure and Flexible Deployment: The models run inside an organization's own infrastructure, on premises or on AWS, Azure, Databricks, and Snowflake, without sending patient data to external AI APIs. Medical DM Small needs a single GPU with about 16 GB of memory, Nano about 2 GB of GPU memory or a CPU, and the seven PHI Guard models a CPU.

Consistency and Operational Efficiency: Unlike generative AI, decision models return one of a predefined set of answers with a probability. This simplifies workflow integration and lets uncertain cases be routed for human review. Organizations can also update decision criteria by editing the question, with no retraining, as guidelines or business rules change.



Generative AI remains valuable for clinical summarization, drafting text, and complex reasoning. Decision models take on the repetitive, structured judgments that must be made consistently across large volumes of clinical data. As such, Medical DMs are appropriate for many workflows across providers, payers, and life sciences organizations including cancer registry abstraction, coding and prior authorization, cohort identification, adverse drug event review, quality measure review, clinical trial eligibility screening, and quality control of de-identified data.

John Snow Labs' Medical Decision Models are available now to existing customers. PHI Guard is included in Healthcare NLP 7.0.1, and Medical DM Small and Medical DM Nano are available for private deployment. Read the technical blog post and the full benchmarks, or visit johnsnowlabs.com for more information.

About John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations put AI to good use. Developer of Medical LLMs, Healthcare NLP, the Generative AI Lab, and the Patient Journey Intelligence Platform, John Snow Labs' award-winning medical AI software powers the world's leading academic medical centers, pharmaceuticals, and health technology companies. Creator and host of the Applied AI Summit (formerly the NLP Summit), the company is committed to further educating and advancing the global AI community.

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Gina Devine

Head of Communications

John Snow Labs

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