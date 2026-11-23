Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Air Purified Market Report by Type, Technology, Application, Distribution Channel, Countries and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air purifier market is projected to increase from an estimated US$ 15.93 Billion in 2025 to US$ 29.36 Billion by 2034, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.03% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, rising air pollution, greater health awareness, rapid urbanization, and expanding adoption across residential, commercial, healthcare, and industrial environments are supporting market growth.

Key Air Purifier Market Growth Drivers

Air pollution remains a major catalyst for air purifier demand. World Health Organization statistics indicate that nearly the entire global population is exposed to air exceeding recommended pollution limits, with low- and middle-income countries experiencing particularly high exposure. Vehicle emissions, industrialization, construction, urban expansion, dust, smoke, and harmful gases continue to affect air quality and increase concerns about respiratory health.

Consumers affected by asthma, allergies, smoke, pollen, dust, and other airborne pollutants are increasingly investing in indoor air quality solutions. Global health concerns have also encouraged households, businesses, hospitals, schools, hotels, and public facilities to prioritize cleaner indoor environments.

Residential demand is rising as consumers seek more effective air quality management at home. Commercial adoption is also expanding across offices, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, shopping centers, hospitality properties, and smart buildings. Hospitals increasingly use air purification systems to support hygiene standards and reduce airborne contamination, while employers and educational institutions are adopting these systems to improve indoor environments for staff, students, patients, and visitors.

Technology Advancements Strengthen Market Demand

Innovation in HEPA filtration, activated carbon filters, ultraviolet systems, ionic filters, electrostatic precipitators, air quality sensors, and energy-saving operation is improving product performance. Smart air purifiers with Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile applications, automatic modes, real-time monitoring, quieter operation, and compact designs are gaining consumer attention.

In January 2025, LG Electronics introduced the PuriCare AeroBooster, featuring a multi-layer filter designed to address fine dust, odors, and other airborne impurities. The product also includes hygiene modes such as UV cleaning and ion functionality.

COWAY CO., LTD. launched the Airmega 100 in January 2024. The model includes a 360-degree air intake system, a three-stage HEPA filter, real-time air sensor technology, auto mode, and energy-saving capabilities. It is designed to purify an area of 810 square feet in one hour.

Market Challenges

High initial purchase prices and ongoing maintenance expenses may restrict adoption, particularly for advanced models. Regular filter replacement can increase ownership costs, while commercial facilities may face significant expenditure when installing multiple units. Manufacturers are responding by developing more affordable products with lower energy consumption and reduced operating costs.

Limited consumer awareness also remains a challenge in some developing markets. Insufficient knowledge about indoor air pollution, product performance, and filtration requirements can affect purchasing decisions. Awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, and stronger retail support will be important for expanding adoption in these regions.

Segment Insights

Standalone/Portable air purifiers are expected to maintain strong demand due to their flexibility, ease of installation, and suitability for bedrooms, living rooms, offices, and classrooms. Smart connectivity and mobile monitoring are further increasing their appeal among consumers and smart-home users.

HEPA air purifiers represent a prominent technology segment, supported by demand from households, hospitals, offices, and consumers with allergies or respiratory concerns. Activated carbon air purifiers are also gaining traction for managing odors, smoke, volatile organic compounds, chemical contaminants, and industrial gases. Combining activated carbon with HEPA filtration enables manufacturers to offer broader air purification performance.

The commercial air purifier segment is expanding as businesses invest in healthier indoor environments. Offices, hospitals, hotels, schools, shopping complexes, and industrial facilities require systems capable of processing higher air volumes. Growth in modern and smart buildings is expected to create additional opportunities for commercial air purification systems.

Offline distribution remains an important sales channel, particularly in developing countries where physical appliance and electronics stores enable customers to inspect products and obtain purchasing guidance. Online sales are also increasing as consumers compare specifications, filtration technologies, prices, and customer reviews.

Regional Air Purifier Market Outlook

The United States market is benefiting from concerns about allergies, wildfire smoke, seasonal pollution, and respiratory health. Adoption is increasing in homes, offices, healthcare centers, educational institutions, and hotels. In January 2024, Coway introduced the cylindrical Airmega 100 in the United States, featuring a 360-degree air intake, a 3-stage HEPA filter, and coverage of 810 sq. ft. in one hour.

Demand in the United Kingdom is expanding as urban pollution, pollen, pet dander, and changing weather conditions increase awareness of indoor air quality. Homes, schools, hospitals, and offices are expected to support steady market growth. In January 2026, Air Purifiers Co. continued its focus on helping UK consumers select air quality products suited to household requirements.

India is experiencing significant growth, particularly in Delhi, Mumbai, and other metropolitan areas affected by high particulate pollution. Residential and commercial adoption is supported by public awareness and government initiatives. In October 2024, Philips launched several air purifiers in India, including the 3200, 4200 Pro, and 900 Mini, with prices starting at Rs 9,995.

Saudi Arabia presents growing opportunities due to dust storms, desert conditions, modern construction, and demand from offices, hotels, hospitals, and shopping centers. In July 2024, Daikin introduced the MCK70Z and MC80Z plug-and-play, app-enabled air purifiers, allowing customers to control operation and access indoor and outdoor air quality information through connected devices.

Market Coverage

The report segments the market by type, including Standalone/Portable and In-duct/Fixed systems; technology, including HEPA, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, Electrostatic Precipitator, and other solutions; application, covering Commercial, Industrial, and Residential uses; and distribution channel, comprising Offline and Online sales.

Geographic coverage includes 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Key markets include the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates major companies through business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Leading air purifier market participants include Daikin Industries Ltd, IQAir, Whirlpool Corporation, Resideo Technologies Inc., Unilever PLC, Panasonic Corporation, Xiaomi Corp, Sharp Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, and LG Electronics Inc.

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