MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) David Butt is among 12 to receive induction to the Fresenius Kabi National Blood Donation Hall of Fame

Springfield, Illinois, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the Midwest's most dedicated blood donors, David Butt, has received induction to the Fresenius Kabi National Blood Donation Hall of Fame. The ImpactLife whole blood and platelet donor is among 12 blood donors and volunteers from across the U.S. to receive the honor in 2026.

The Fresenius Kabi National Blood Donation Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who show an extraordinary commitment to blood donation. David described his early experience with blood donation as "occasional," but serving as Director of the Sangamon County (Illinois) Office of Emergency Management, helped him gain an appreciation for what a dependable blood supply means to a community.

David's job was to ensure the community was ready to respond to local and regional disasters. Donating blood became another way to put that commitment into practice. His work with Springfield's hospitals helped him see the importance of having blood available when needed for routine treatment and for emergencies alike. He began to contribute beyond his professional responsibilities, first through whole blood donations and later as a platelet donor.

“Being paid with public funds was a signal to me to go above and beyond my job description,” said David, now retired, in his remarks at the induction ceremony held Monday, November 16 at ImpactLife's Springfield Donor Center. "I was someone coming to the blood center with greater purpose. Being prepared locally not only for our most probable disasters, but also for disasters we saw happening around the country, was my job description."

See David's Hall of Fame induction speech (YouTube video).

In June 2026, David reached his 400th donation and the 50-gallon milestone. During that same week, which began with World Blood Donor Day, he learned he would join the Fresenius Kabi National Blood Donation Hall of Fame. He continued making his appointments every two weeks and by the time of November's induction ceremony, he was already working on his 52nd gallon.

David is proud of those milestones, but he is also quick to recognize the dedication of fellow donors. Some have given for decades. Others have reached extraordinary donation totals. He sees many ways to measure a person's commitment to the blood supply.

“You see, many people have achieved much to show their commitment to our blood supply and it can be counted in different ways,” he said.

A shared achievement

Kellie Liss, Site Supervisor at the Springfield donor center, called David in June to let him know he was nominated for the Hall of Fame recognition and would be inducted by Fresenius Kabi later that year.“You won!" she told him.

But David corrected her, saying "We won." His appreciation extends to the staff who welcome donors, the team members who have supported his early morning appointments, and the people responsible for processing and transporting donations. He sees his honor as connected to all of them.

“I donate to celebrate having this winning center in Springfield, Illinois, and I appreciate others who join me in giving whole blood and platelets,” he said.

About the Fresenius Kabi National Blood Donation Hall of Fame

Fresenius Kabi has partnered with blood centers, through the National Blood Donation Hall of Fame, for more than 25 years. This program was developed to recognize individuals who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to blood donation. Blood centers across the country submit nominations from which inductees are chosen annually based on their demonstrated commitment and passion to donating blood and/or encouraging blood donation.

Twelve individuals are selected annually to join the Hall of Fame, and Fresenius Kabi produces a calendar featuring the honorees that is distributed widely to blood centers across the United States. The calendar features tools to determining blood donor eligibility dates and is widely used by blood center personnel across the country.

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife is a nonprofit, independent, community blood center founded in 1974 that provides lifesaving blood products and services to more than 130 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is one of the top 12 blood providers in the U.S. supporting the needs of patients, hospitals, EMS partners, and medical researchers throughout the country. The blood center's mission is supported by more than 200,000 volunteer blood donations each year. For more information, see and find us @impactlifeblood on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

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David Butt, Fresenius Kabi National Blood Donation Hall of Fame Fresenius Kabi National Blood Donation Hall of Fame induction ceremony

CONTACT: Kirby Winn ImpactLife (563) 349-1571...