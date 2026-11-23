MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20-year Riverside veteran to lead RMCF team, portfolio and investment strategy

CLEVELAND, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Riverside Company, a global investment firm focused on the smaller end of the middle market, named Joe Manning as Managing Partner and Fund Manager of the Riverside Micro-Cap Fund (RMCF), effective Nov. 18. RMCF invests in fast-growing North American companies with generally up to $10 million of EBITDA. RMCF is currently investing out of the $1.87 billion RMCF VI vintage. Manning has played a central role on the RMCF team across all six fund vintages during his 20-year tenure with Riverside.

“I'm grateful for the trust that Riverside and our investors have placed in me, and I'm committed to continuing the disciplined approach that has guided RMCF,” said Manning.“My focus is on serving our investors well, supporting our team and building on the strategy and processes that have been central to RMCF's success.”

Manning joined Riverside in 2006 and most recently served as a Senior Partner. As Managing Partner and Fund Manager, he will oversee the RMCF team, portfolio and investment strategy. He will continue working with RMCF Senior Partners and Partners Joe Lee, Brian Sauer, Dan Haynes, Steve Rice, Garrett Monda and Jake Stoller, a senior investment team whose members have worked with Manning for an average of 15 years.

“Joe has been an exceptional investment professional at RMCF for many years and has established himself as one of Riverside's most accomplished investors, with one of the strongest investment track records in the firm's 38-year history,” said Riverside Co-CEO Stewart Kohl.“His investment judgment, deep knowledge of the strategy and longstanding commitment to our investors make him uniquely qualified to lead RMCF forward.”

Since joining Riverside in 2006, Manning has played leading roles in numerous RMCF investments, including ARCOS, Greenphire, Modern Campus, Modern Hire, CRIO, Eemax, AlignOps and The Marena Group. His investment experience spans a range of sectors, with particular depth in software and technology-enabled businesses. He also has a strong focus on the opportunities artificial intelligence creates for investors and portfolio companies across all sectors.

“Three years ago, we began to formalize the RMCF succession plan, identifying Joe as the future Managing Partner and Fund Manager," said Riverside Co-CEO Béla Szigethy.“Joe understands what has made RMCF distinctive, but he is equally focused on evolving the strategy to capitalize on present and future opportunities. He combines strong investment experience with a deep commitment to Riverside's values and an investor-first mindset.”

Manning will continue as a member of the Riverside Management Committee, which provides strategic direction for the firm, and Riverside's Cabinet, which brings together senior leaders from across the organization. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Miami University and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. Manning has been based in Riverside's Cleveland office throughout his 20-year tenure with the firm. He and his wife, Meredith, live in Shaker Heights, Ohio, with their four children. He is also active in several Cleveland-area nonprofit organizations.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global investment firm focused on being one of the leading private equity and flexible capital options for business owners and portfolio company employees at the smaller end of the middle market by seeking to fuel transformative growth and create lasting value. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 1,100 investments. The firm's international private equity and flexible capital portfolios include more than 140 companies.

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Media Contact

Holly Mulroy

Marketing Consultant

The Riverside Company

+1 216 535 2236

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