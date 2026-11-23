MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pet Diagnosis Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global pet diagnosis market is expected to reach an estimated $5 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is supported by increasing companion animal adoption, rising demand for early disease detection, and higher spending on veterinary healthcare.

The market offers promising opportunities across diagnostic reagents, monitoring equipment, and medical imaging.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the application category, dog is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the type category, diagnostic reagent is expected to witness the highest growth. In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Pet Diagnosis Market



Advanced diagnostic technologies: Molecular diagnostics, point-of-care testing, digital imaging, AI, and machine learning are improving diagnostic speed, accuracy, and treatment planning.

In-home testing: Convenient testing kits for infections, allergies, and nutritional deficiencies are supporting proactive health monitoring and complementing veterinary telemedicine.

Digital health integration: Telemedicine, digital health records, and remote monitoring are improving access to veterinary expertise and enabling real-time data sharing.

Preventive diagnostics: Wellness panels, genetic testing, and biomarker analysis are helping identify health risks before symptoms appear. R&D investment and collaboration: Partnerships among veterinary providers, technology companies, and research organizations are accelerating the development of personalized and accessible diagnostic solutions.

These trends are shifting pet healthcare toward faster, more personalized, and preventive diagnostic models while expanding access for pet owners and veterinary professionals.

Recent Developments in the Pet Diagnosis Market



Veterinary clinics are adopting portable diagnostic devices, AI-enabled analysis, molecular testing, and point-of-care platforms to deliver faster results.

Greater awareness of preventive care is increasing demand for routine screenings and early detection services.

Veterinary clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and mobile services are expanding, particularly in emerging markets.

Telemedicine and digital platforms are improving access to consultations, diagnostic data, and ongoing health monitoring. Investment and strategic collaboration among diagnostic, pharmaceutical, veterinary, and technology companies are supporting product innovation and market expansion.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Pet Diagnosis Market



Advanced testing platforms: Companies can expand molecular testing, medical imaging, and point-of-care portfolios to address demand for rapid and accurate diagnosis.

Preventive healthcare: Wellness screening, genetic analysis, and early detection panels offer opportunities for recurring diagnostic services.

Digital veterinary care: Partnerships with telemedicine and remote monitoring providers can extend diagnostic services to a broader customer base.

Chronic and rare disease diagnostics: Specialized testing can support personalized treatment for age-related, chronic, and less common conditions. Accessible and portable solutions: Affordable, easy-to-use diagnostic products can improve market penetration in rural, semi-urban, and developing regions.

Pet Diagnosis Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological advances in molecular testing, imaging, portable devices, AI, and data analytics are improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

Rising pet ownership and the treatment of pets as family members are increasing spending on veterinary health and wellness.

Greater awareness of early disease detection is encouraging regular examinations and preventive testing.

Regulatory and safety standards are supporting confidence in the quality and reliability of veterinary diagnostic products. Growing adoption of point-of-care testing is enabling faster clinical decisions and expanding diagnostic access beyond centralized laboratories.

Market Challenges



High equipment, testing, maintenance, and consumable costs can limit adoption among smaller veterinary practices and cost-conscious pet owners.

Complex and region-specific regulatory approval processes can delay product launches and increase development expenses. Limited veterinary infrastructure, trained personnel, and affordable testing options continue to restrict access in rural and developing regions.

Continued investment in affordable technologies, infrastructure, professional training, and streamlined regulatory processes will be important for sustainable market expansion.

Pet Diagnosis Companies

Leading companies compete through product quality, R&D investment, manufacturing expansion, infrastructure development, and integration across the veterinary healthcare value chain. Companies profiled in the report include:



Guangjing Biology

Shanghai Kuailing

Shanghai Keeling

Shenzhen Zhenrui

Beijing Zhongke

IDEXX

Heska

ABAXIS

ANTECH Idvet

Country Wise Outlook for the Pet Diagnosis Market



United States: High pet ownership and strong demand for preventive care are accelerating the adoption of molecular testing, digital imaging, point-of-care diagnostics, and telemedicine. R&D investment and partnerships between technology companies and veterinary providers are supporting continued innovation.

China: Urbanization and rising pet ownership are increasing demand for affordable and rapid infectious disease testing. Local R&D, international collaboration, expanding veterinary clinics, and digital health platforms are strengthening the market.

Germany: Strict quality standards and advanced veterinary infrastructure support the adoption of AI-assisted diagnostics, allergy testing, and zoonotic disease detection. Demand for sustainable diagnostic products is also increasing.

India: Higher disposable income, an expanding middle class, and improved awareness are driving demand for affordable tests targeting infectious diseases and nutritional deficiencies. Portable kits, telemedicine, and mobile services are expanding access beyond major cities. Japan: Genetic testing, biomarker analysis, digital health records, and telehealth are supporting early detection and chronic disease management. Diagnostic services tailored to aging pets represent an important area of growth.

Features of the Global Pet Diagnosis Market Report



Market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Market trend analysis from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Assessment of growth opportunities across diagnostic products, applications, and regions.

Strategic analysis covering M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Evaluation of competitive intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

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