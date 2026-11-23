MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nisga'a Nation and Tahltan Nation support Seabridge Gold's KSM Project and the Province's substantial start decision for KSM. We have been actively involved in reviewing the KSM Project and the substantial start decision, applying the same rigour and decision-making criteria that our governance and stewardship obligations, and our members, require us to apply to all proposed development in our Territories.

We are the rights holders and decision makers for our respective Territories. We reject the claims being made by others to projects in our Territories, including the group calling themselves the Tsetsaut Skii Km Lax Ha Nation (TSKLH).

The Nisga'a Nation and Tahltan Nation stand united in defending our respective rights and interests in our Territories. Our partnership is grounded in our long history as neighbouring Nations. We hold deep respect for each other's Territories, laws and decisions. We have a shared commitment to protecting our lands, waters and resources and to building lasting prosperity for our people and all British Columbians.

This longstanding partnership and support for responsible development provide a strong foundation for investment confidence in northwestern British Columbia and the Golden Triangle, grounded in respect for our respective rights and decisions.

Our position is clear: the Nisga'a Nation and the Tahltan Nation do not recognize the TSKLH as holding any Aboriginal rights or title within our respective Territories and we firmly reject the claims being made by TSKLH in relation to the KSM Project, which is in Tahltan Territory and in the Nass Area and Nass Wildlife Area (as those terms are set out in the Nisga'a Final Agreement). Any claims to land or rights in the area of the KSM Project by TSKLH are opportunistic and unsupported, as is their claim to be a rights-holding Indigenous group.

Recently, we have seen an approach to consultation on major projects in BC that has expanded which groups can participate in environmental assessments for major projects. This approach has led to increased claims to consultation by groups with unsupported, marginal or speculative claims. This approach has created uncertainty and disrespected treaty rights and proper rights and title holders. We are very concerned that BC's approach to consultation on projects such as KSM appears to be empowering groups who do not have the obligations held by rights holders to attempt to hijack and derail project reviews.

Together, we will continue to defend our Territories. We look forward to working with the new BC government and with Canada to implement decision-making processes for major projects that respect treaty rights and proper title and rights holders, reduce the current uncertainty, advance responsible development, protect our lands and water, and create meaningful opportunities for our people, British Columbians and all Canadians.

CONTACT: Media contacts: Paul Mercer, Communications and Intergovernmental Relations Manager, Nisga'a... Gordon Infanti, Communications Advisor, Tahltan...