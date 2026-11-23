MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary X-ray Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global veterinary X-ray market is expected to reach an estimated $1.46 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for accurate diagnostics, rising adoption of advanced imaging technology, and growing concern for pet health.

The future of the global veterinary X-ray market looks promising, with opportunities across orthopedics & trauma, respiratory, gastrointestinal, and dentistry applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, digital X-ray systems are expected to experience higher growth during the forecast period.

Within the application category, orthopedics & trauma is expected to record the highest growth. North America is expected to experience the highest regional growth during the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Veterinary X-ray Market

Technological advances, expanding veterinary infrastructure, and increased investment in animal healthcare are reshaping the veterinary X-ray market.



Digital X-ray adoption: Veterinary practices are replacing film-based systems with digital radiography to obtain faster results, improve image quality, and simplify image storage and sharing.

Artificial intelligence integration: AI-supported image analysis is helping veterinarians identify abnormalities, reduce diagnostic errors, and accelerate clinical decision-making.

Portable and handheld systems: Demand is increasing for compact devices that support on-site imaging in emergency, rural, mobile, and large animal settings.

Radiation dose reduction: Manufacturers are introducing automatic exposure controls, improved shielding, and other safety features to limit radiation exposure without compromising image quality. Expansion in emerging regions: Increasing pet ownership, veterinary investment, and local production are improving access to imaging systems across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa.

Recent Developments in the Veterinary X-ray Market



Manufacturers are advancing digital radiography, wireless connectivity, and portable equipment to deliver clearer images, faster processing, and greater clinical flexibility.

AI-enabled software is increasingly supporting image interpretation, anomaly detection, workflow automation, and diagnostic decision-making.

Veterinary clinics and hospitals are expanding and modernizing their imaging capabilities in response to higher pet ownership and increased spending on animal healthcare. Lightweight and durable portable systems are broadening access to imaging for large animals, field services, emergencies, and remote locations.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Veterinary X-ray Market



Digital system upgrades: More affordable and user-friendly digital platforms create opportunities to replace traditional equipment in veterinary clinics and hospitals.

Livestock health management: Greater emphasis on disease detection, injury assessment, and productivity supports demand for imaging systems in agricultural applications.

Portable and intelligent imaging: Wireless devices, high-resolution systems, advanced software, and AI can extend diagnostic services into rural and field environments. Partnerships and acquisitions: Collaboration among manufacturers, veterinary providers, research institutions, and software companies can accelerate product development and geographic expansion.

Veterinary X-ray Market Drivers and Challenges Market Drivers



Advances in digital radiography, portable equipment, AI, and imaging software are improving diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency.

Rising pet ownership and increased awareness of animal health are supporting demand for advanced veterinary diagnostics.

Higher disposable income, veterinary spending, and insurance coverage are encouraging clinics and hospitals to invest in imaging equipment.

Growth in veterinary infrastructure is expanding access to diagnostic services in developed and emerging markets. Regulatory and safety requirements are encouraging the development of safer and more efficient X-ray technologies.

Market Challenges



High acquisition, maintenance, training, and software costs can limit adoption among smaller practices and providers in developing markets.

Radiation safety requirements demand specialized training, equipment calibration, and ongoing regulatory compliance. Limited technical expertise can affect image quality, system utilization, and diagnostic accuracy, increasing the need for education and support.

List of Veterinary X-ray Companies

Veterinary X-ray companies compete through product quality, technological innovation, manufacturing expansion, R&D investment, cost management, and strategic integration across the value chain.

Companies Profiled in the Report



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Mars, Inc.

Narang Medical Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Carestream Health

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Midmark Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group SEDECAL

Country Wise Outlook for the Veterinary X-ray Market



United States: Strong veterinary infrastructure, high pet healthcare spending, and rapid adoption of digital radiography, portable equipment, and telemedicine support market growth. Veterinary hospitals continue to invest in high-resolution systems, while evolving safety standards encourage innovation.

China: Urbanization, rising pet ownership, government investment in animal health, and growing middle-class spending are increasing demand. Local manufacturers are expanding cost-effective offerings as international companies strengthen their market presence.

Germany: Stringent quality standards and a sophisticated veterinary healthcare system support widespread adoption of digital radiography, AI, and advanced imaging software. Research collaborations and increased expenditure on pets are also stimulating product development.

India: Expanding veterinary infrastructure, government initiatives, and higher awareness of animal health are driving demand for affordable digital and portable systems. Partnerships between local manufacturers and international companies are improving market access. Japan: A mature veterinary market, strict quality standards, an aging pet population, and strong R&D activity support demand for precise, non-invasive imaging. AI and cloud-based technologies are increasingly being incorporated into diagnostic workflows.

Features of the Global Veterinary X-ray Market



Market Size Estimates: Veterinary X-ray market size estimates in terms of value ($M).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035 by segment and region.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size analysis by type, technology, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($M).

Regional Analysis: Market analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of opportunities across types, technologies, applications, end uses, and regions.

Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Competitive Analysis: Assessment of industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities by type, technology, application, end use, and region?Which market segments are expected to grow the fastest, and why?Which region is expected to grow the fastest, and why?What factors are affecting market dynamics, and what are the primary challenges and business risks?What competitive threats could affect market participants?What emerging trends are influencing the market, and what factors are driving them?How are customer requirements changing?What recent developments are shaping the market, and which companies are leading them?Who are the major market participants, and what strategic initiatives are they pursuing?What competing products could create substitution risks and affect market share?What M&A activity has occurred during the past seven years, and how has it affected the industry?

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