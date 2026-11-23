MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Herndon, VA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc. announced today that the company has won an $84.7 million contract to provide engineering and program management to the U.S. Navy's amphibious assault and landing craft acquisition efforts.

The big picture: Serco will deliver expertise to Deputy Portfolio Acquisition Executive Expeditionary (DPAE EXW) Amphibious Assault and Connectors Program Office (PMS 317). The work spans all acquisition lifecycle phases for critical U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps platforms, including:



Ship to Shore Connector (SSC)

Landing Craft Utility (LCU 1700)

Landing Craft Air Cushion Extended Life Extension Program (LCAC E-SLEP) Medium Landing Ship (LSM)

"Serco is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the U.S. Navy," said Barbara Supplee, CEO of Serco Inc.“Serco has supported PMS 317 for decades, and our team is anxious to continue delivering maritime engineering, technology, and sustainment, that enhances naval surface fleet readiness and expeditionary modernization."

What we're doing: Serco will deliver technical and analytical expertise across five core focus areas:

1. Test and Evaluation (T&E) Program Support

2. Technical Management Support

3. Ship Design Management (SDM) Support

4. Acquisition & Life Cycle Management Support

5. Post-Delivery Test and Trials Support

Why it matters: This effort supports Serco's ongoing operational partnership with the U.S. Navy, contributing to naval surface fleet readiness and modern amphibious capabilities.

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For further information, please contact:

Jake Weyant,...

571.232.4058

Notes to editors:

About Serco Inc.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 10,000 employees and annual revenue of $2 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at

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Serco awarded $84.7 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy Amphibious Capability

CONTACT: Jake Weyant Serco Inc 571.232.4058...