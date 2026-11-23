LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc . (Nasdaq: IMNN), a clinical-stage company in late-stage development with its DNA-mediated immunotherapy, today announced that it has filed a request for withdrawal with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-299647), as originally filed on October 27, 2026 (Registration Statement), as the Company no longer intends to pursue a public offering under the Registration Statement at this time. The Registration Statement has not been declared effective by the SEC, and no securities have been sold in connection with the offering described in the Registration Statement. Furthermore, today IMUNON reaffirmed the strength of its clinical position with IMNN-001 and intends to explore strategic options to advance this promising therapeutic.

IMUNON has generated what it believes is the most significant clinical data in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer in decades. It is the only company to have demonstrated a clinically meaningful overall survival benefit versus standard of care in a randomized, controlled clinical trial in this setting. In the Phase 2 OVATION 2 study, IMNN-001 plus standard-of-care chemotherapy achieved a median overall survival of 45.1 months compared with 30.4 months for chemotherapy alone, reinforcing the potential of this frontline approach.

IMNN-001 also represents the most successful IL-12 immunotherapy program to date, overcoming the historical challenges that have limited prior IL-12 agents. The therapy has demonstrated a consistent and favorable safety profile across studies, with no cytokine release syndrome or systemic toxicities typical of earlier IL-12 efforts, while delivering clinically meaningful proof-of-concept data. These results support the company's ongoing Phase 3 OVATION 3 trial.

“IL-12 has always been a biologically compelling oncologic candidate, the real obstacle to its development, however, has been the systemic delivery of the IL-12 protein. IMUNON overcame this challenge by taking a fundamentally different approach with IMNN-001 - delivering a DNA plasmid that produces IL-12 where the disease resides. The level of evidence we have delivered in Phase 2 is unprecedented, and we are actively seeking to confirm these results in a Phase 3 trial,” said Stacy R. Lindborg, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of IMUNON.“Our goal as a company is to unlock a first-in-class IL-12 immunotherapy in ovarian cancer - a frontline program now in Phase 3, built on randomized Phase 2 overall survival data. To best achieve this goal, we have filed a request to withdraw the Form S-1 Registration Statement and we will explore the full range of possible options to advance this promising therapeutic.”

About the Phase 3 OVATION 3 Trial

The pivotal Phase 3 OVATION 3 trial is evaluating intraperitoneal IMNN-001 at 100 mg/m2 in combination with standard-of-care neoadjuvant and adjuvant chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone in patients with newly diagnosed Stage IIIB/C or IV epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer. The trial is enrolling an all-comers population that includes both homologous recombination-deficient and homologous recombination-proficient patients; eligible patients who respond to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy will proceed to PARP inhibitor maintenance according to applicable guidelines and prescribing information. The primary endpoint is overall survival, with secondary endpoints including chemotherapy response score, surgical response score at interval debulking surgery, time to second-line treatment or death, and objective response rate.

About the Phase 2 OVATION 2 Study

OVATION 2 evaluated the dosing, safety, efficacy and biological activity of intraperitoneal administration of IMNN-001 in combination with neoadjuvant and adjuvant chemotherapy (N/ACT) of paclitaxel and carboplatin in patients newly diagnosed with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer. Treatment in the neoadjuvant period is designed to shrink the tumors as much as possible for optimal surgical removal after three cycles of chemotherapy. Following N/ACT, patients undergo interval debulking surgery, followed by three additional cycles of adjuvant chemotherapy to treat any residual tumor. This study enrolled 112 patients who were randomized 1:1 and evaluated for safety and efficacy to compare N/ACT plus IMNN-001 versus standard-of-care N/ACT. In accordance with the study protocol, patients randomized to the IMNN-001 treatment arm could receive up to 17 weekly doses of 100 mg/m2 in addition to N/ACT. As a Phase 2 study, OVATION 2 was not powered for statistical significance. Initially, the study showed an 11.1-month difference in overall survival between the IMNN-001 plus SOC arm and SOC alone, which increased to a 14.74-month benefit at the final analysis. The Company reported a median 14.7-month increase in OS (45.1 vs. 30.4 months) in women in the IMNN-001 treatment arm compared to SoC alone, demonstrating continuous improvement in OS. In addition, women treated with IMNN-001 and SoC chemotherapy plus poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitors as part of maintenance therapy achieved a median increase in OS of 24.2 months (65.6 vs. 41.4 months) compared to SoC chemotherapy alone. With these efficacy results, IMNN-001 continued to maintain a highly favorable safety and tolerability profile. Additional endpoints included objective response rate, chemotherapy response score and surgical response.

About IMNN-001 Immunotherapy

Designed using IMUNON's proprietary TheraPlas® platform technology, IMNN-001 is an IL-12 DNA plasmid vector encased in a nanoparticle delivery system that enables cell transfection followed by persistent, local secretion of the IL-12 protein. IL-12 is one of the most active cytokines for the induction of potent anticancer immunity, acting through the induction of T-lymphocyte and natural killer cell proliferation. IMUNON previously reported positive safety and encouraging Phase 1 results with IMNN-001 administered as monotherapy or as combination therapy in patients with advanced peritoneally metastasized primary or recurrent ovarian cancer, and completed a Phase 1b dose-escalation trial (the OVATION 1 Study) of IMNN-001 in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel neoadjuvantly in patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer. IMUNON previously reported positive results from the completed Phase 2 OVATION 2 Study, which assessed IMNN-001 (100 mg/m2 administered intraperitoneally weekly) plus neoadjuvant and adjuvant chemotherapy (N/ACT) of paclitaxel and carboplatin compared to standard-of-care N/ACT alone in 112 patients with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer.

About Epithelial Ovarian Cancer

Epithelial ovarian cancer is the sixth deadliest malignancy among women in the U.S. There are approximately 20,000 new cases of ovarian cancer every year and approximately 70% are diagnosed in advanced stage III/IV. Epithelial ovarian cancer is characterized by dissemination of tumors in the peritoneal cavity with a high risk of recurrence (75%, stage III/IV) after surgery and chemotherapy. Since the five-year survival rates of patients with stage III/IV disease at diagnosis are poor (41% and 20%, respectively), there remains a need for a therapy that not only reduces the recurrence rate but also improves overall survival. The peritoneal cavity of advanced ovarian cancer patients contains the primary tumor environment and is an attractive target for a regional approach to immune modulation.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body's natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective, and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across its modalities. The lead modality, TheraPlas®, is developed for the gene-based delivery of cytokines and other therapeutic proteins in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising.

The Company's lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer that has completed multiple clinical trials, including one Phase 2 clinical trial (OVATION 2), and is currently being studied in a Phase 3 clinical trial (OVATION 3). IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. The Company will continue to leverage its modalities and to advance, either directly or through partnership, the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expectations regarding the timing and enrollment of the Company's clinical trials, the potential of any therapies developed by the Company to fulfill unmet medical needs, the market potential for the Company's products, if approved, the potential efficacy and safety profile of our product candidates, and the Company's plans and expectations with respect to its development programs more generally, are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, uncertainties relating to unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials, including the fact that interim results are not necessarily indicative of final results; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure in conducting clinical trials; IMUNON's need for substantial additional capital to fund its operations, including the OVATION 3 trial, and the risk that such capital may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; IMUNON's ability to continue as a going concern; IMUNON's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1254

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