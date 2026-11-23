MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global market is projected to grow from $43.9 billion in 2025 to $85.8 billion by 2031 at a 12.3% CAGR, driven by rising waste volumes, sustainability commitments, data-driven decision-making and growing carbon tracking and compliance requirements.

Boston, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for AI in waste management is projected to grow from $44.0 billion in 2025 to $86.8 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% over the 2026–2031 forecast period. This outlook is detailed in BCC Research's newly published report, Global Market for AI In Waste Management, which provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation, and competitive intelligence for investors and strategic decision-makers tracking the convergence of artificial intelligence and environmental infrastructure.

Key Findings

. Market scale and momentum: The global market for AI in waste management is valued at $44.0 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach $86.8 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 11.9%, driven primarily by surging global waste volumes that are outpacing the capacity of conventional waste management systems - creating a structural demand gap that AI is uniquely positioned to close.

. North America leads with 45.5% market share: The region's dominance reflects advanced smart city infrastructure, well-capitalised municipal procurement budgets, and an established base of technology providers. North America also benefits from strong regulatory frameworks incentivising emissions monitoring and recycling optimization at scale.

. Stringent environmental regulations accelerating AI integration: Policies including the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) rules, and carbon reporting frameworks are compelling waste operators to adopt AI-enabled systems capable of delivering the advanced tracking, recycling optimization, and emissions compliance these mandates require.

. Labor shortages fuelling automation investment: Persistent workforce shortages in recycling facilities are accelerating deployment of AI-powered robotic sorting systems capable of operating continuously with higher accuracy and lower contamination rates than manual processes - generating a quantifiable return on investment that is shortening procurement cycles.

. Emerging technologies reshaping the competitive landscape: AI-powered robotic sorting systems, computer vision for waste analytics, IoT and smart sensors, generative AI and large language models in waste operations, digital twins, autonomous recycling facilities, and machine learning for predictive waste analytics are collectively redefining operational benchmarks across the sector.

. Competitive landscape features incumbents and agile challengers: Key players include WM Intellectual Property Holdings LLC, Veolia, Republic Services Inc., ABB, IBM Corp., TOMRA Systems ASA, Terex Corp., Clean Harbors Inc., Casella Waste Systems Inc., AMP, Recycleye, Greyparrot AI, Rubicon Technologies Inc., WasteVision AI, and Microsoft.

Market Drivers

Two structural forces are converging to make AI adoption in waste management a near-term operational necessity rather than a long-term aspiration. First, rapid urbanisation, population growth, and shifting consumption patterns are generating unprecedented volumes of waste globally, placing acute pressure on systems designed for a different era. Conventional methods are increasingly unable to bridge the gap between waste generation and processing capacity, establishing a compelling case for AI-driven automation and analytics. Second, government-mandated smart city initiatives - spanning Singapore, Finland, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai - are actively embedding AI technologies into urban infrastructure, reducing institutional resistance and enabling rapid scalability beyond initial pilots.

Reinforcing these forces, IoT sensors, real-time analytics, and machine learning are enabling municipalities to optimise collection routes, monitor bin fill levels, and measurably reduce fuel consumption and vehicle emissions. The data-driven ROI case is strengthening alongside rising public and private infrastructure investment in data centres, energy grids, and smart urban systems that directly underpin AI deployment in waste optimisation and recycling.

Investment Considerations

The $42.8 billion growth opportunity between 2025 and 2031 positions AI in waste management as one of the more compelling intersections of environmental policy and technology infrastructure spending. Investors should weigh meaningful near-term risks: high implementation costs continue to disadvantage smaller municipalities, legacy infrastructure incompatibility slows integration timelines, and recent U.S. tariff actions on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China have introduced operational cost pressures and supply chain disruption across North American recycling equipment markets. Scaling globally also demands substantial capital, regulatory approvals, and municipal partnerships - barriers that entrench established players. Companies combining deep datasets, operational infrastructure, and regulatory relationships - including Veolia, TOMRA Systems ASA, and Republic Services Inc. - appear best positioned to capture disproportionate share, while specialist AI firms such as Greyparrot AI and Recycleye offer higher-risk, higher-upside exposure to the platform layer of this market.

About the Report

Global Market for AI In Waste Management (Report Code: AIT198A) provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation by technology and application, competitive intelligence, and forecasts through 2031, equipping investors and strategic planners with the decision-support tools needed to evaluate this rapidly evolving sector.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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