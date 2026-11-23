MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution delivers enterprise-grade performance and seamless scalability to empower businesses across the Segra footprint

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segra today announced the launch of its fully managed Business Wi-Fi solution, featuring Wi-Fi 7-capable access points and dedicated WAN connectivity.

Designed to simplify wireless networking, Segra's fully managed Business Wi-Fi solution combines expert design, implementation, management and high-performance connectivity in a single service. From deployment to ongoing support, Segra provides a secure reliable wireless foundation that scales as business needs grow.

"Businesses need wireless networks that can keep up as their operations grow," said Justin Brinker, Senior Vice President, Strategic Technology Solutions at Segra. "Our fully managed Business Wi-Fi solution combines dedicated support, advanced technology and scalable connectivity in a single service, allowing customers to focus on running their business instead of managing their wireless network."

Key Highlights of Segra's Business Wi-Fi Include:



Wi-Fi 7 Ready Infrastructure: High-speed, low-latency access points engineered for high-density environments and bandwidth-intensive applications.

Seamless Scalability: Flexible solutions that scale coverage, capacity and performance as business needs expand.

Expert Support: Access dedicated support and technical expertise to help maintain a reliable wireless experience.

Reduced IT Burden: End-to-end managed services that free internal IT teams to focus on strategic business priorities.

Centralized Visibility: Monitor wireless networks across locations through a centralized view. Custom-Tailored Deployments: Wireless assessments, coverage analysis and capacity planning designed to meet specific operational requirements.

More information on how Segra is offering Wi-Fi 7 as a managed service offering is available at

About Segra

Segra owns and operates a wide and dense fiber-optic infrastructure footprint that provides state-of-the-art connectivity, cybersecurity, voice, cloud and colocation solutions, all backed by industry-leading service and reliability. Serving over 30,000 connected customer locations in 24 states and 45,000 fiber route miles, Segra has been providing customer focused solutions for over 125 years. Segra is a standalone fiber company owned by Spectrum. For more information, visit segra.com.

Through Segra, Spectrum Business and RapidScale, Spectrum provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for businesses nationwide.

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