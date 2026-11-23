MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the“Company”), short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, a company focused on decentralized finance operations and blockchain infrastructure, today announced that, in response to the sharp sell-off in equity and digital asset markets on Friday, November 20, 2026, it has repaid $43.8 million of its borrowings on the Aave protocol and reduced its leverage. The Company funded the repayment by selling a portion of its Ether (“ETH”) holdings.

On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 5.3% and the S&P 500 fell 3.7%. Digital asset markets also declined. Bitcoin traded below $60,000 for the first time since July, and the price of ETH fell approximately 12% from its intraday high to a low of approximately $1,561. At that low, ETH was down approximately 24% since November 11, 2026. In response, the Company sold approximately 27,300 ETH for total proceeds of approximately $43.8 million and used the proceeds to repay $43.8 million of borrowings on Aave, leaving approximately $10.5 million outstanding at a loan-to-value ratio of approximately 32%. Imperium also temporarily exited its liquidity pool positions in response to the extreme volatility.

Balance Sheet After the Sales

After giving effect to the sales and the repayment, and based on an ETH price of $1,722 as of November 22, 2026, the Company had, on a preliminary and unaudited basis:



approximately 24,245 ETH, and cash and digital assets with a total fair value of approximately $61.0 million;

approximately $10.5 million of borrowings outstanding on Aave; and approximately $17.9 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured convertible notes, which mature in May 2027 and July 2027.



These amounts are estimates. They have not been reviewed by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, will change with the prices of ETH and other digital assets, and may differ from the amounts the Company reports in its financial statements.

“Friday was a hard day for the markets and for BTCS,” said Charles Allen, Chief Executive Officer of BTCS.“As ETH fell, we chose to sell ETH and pay down our Aave borrowings rather than carry that debt through a falling market. Selling at these prices came at a real cost to the Company and its shareholders, and we do not take that lightly. We took these steps to reduce the risk of liquidation of our collateral, preserve our ability to meet our obligations under our senior secured convertible notes and put the Company on more durable footing.”

Focus on Imperium

Going forward, the Company intends to focus its capital and resources on Imperium, its decentralized finance business, which deploys capital into on-chain liquidity markets.

In response to the volatility, Imperium has temporarily exited its liquidity pool positions. The Company believes Friday's market indicators did not favor providing liquidity and intends to redeploy capital when, in its judgment, conditions improve. Imperium does not earn liquidity pool fees while its capital is undeployed, and there can be no assurance as to when the Company will redeploy that capital.

“Imperium is the part of our business that performed best this year, and it is where we plan to concentrate from here,” Mr. Allen continued.“We surpassed our full-year gross profit target in nine months on the strength of Imperium. When volatility spiked, we exited our liquidity positions, and we intend to put that capital back to work when our indicators tell us conditions have improved. We are a smaller company today, and we intend to rebuild around that business.”

The Company continues to monitor market conditions and its remaining digital asset positions and may take additional actions as it considers appropriate.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (“BTCS” or the“Company”), short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, is a Nasdaq-listed operating company that offers public-market access to the blockchain economy. Imperium, the Company's decentralized finance (“DeFi”) business, deploys capital into on-chain liquidity markets, including automated market maker pools on Ethereum and Layer-2 networks, to generate revenue. Imperium draws on the protocol-level expertise of BTCS's Ethereum infrastructure operations, Builder+ (block building) and NodeOps (staking). BTCS funds its growth through the DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel, an integrated approach to raising capital, accumulating digital assets and deploying them on chain. Learn more at

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's preliminary estimates of its digital asset holdings and indebtedness after the transactions described above, the expected effects of those transactions on the Company's risk profile and financial position, the Company's liquidity and its ability to repay or refinance its convertible notes at maturity, the Company's intention to focus its capital and resources on Imperium and to rebuild its business, the timing of any redeployment of Imperium's capital into liquidity pool positions, its expectations for revenues and gross profit, its plans for NodeOps and Builder+, its ability to raise capital, and any further actions the Company may take in response to market conditions. Words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“predict,”“intend,”“target,”“seek,”“positioned” or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including further declines or continued volatility in the market price of ETH and other digital assets; losses realized on the ETH sales described above and on any future sales of digital assets; the possibility that the Company's reported results differ from the preliminary, unaudited estimates in this release; the Company's reduced asset base, the fact that Imperium's capital is currently undeployed and may remain undeployed, and the risk that the Company does not generate revenues or gross profit comparable to prior periods; the risk that the market indicators and judgments the Company relies on in deciding when to deploy or withdraw capital prove inaccurate; the risk that results achieved in prior periods, including Imperium's results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, are not indicative of future results; the Company's ability to repay, refinance or otherwise satisfy its convertible notes, which mature in May 2027 and July 2027, and to comply with their covenants; risks related to the Company's remaining DeFi protocol borrowings, including collateralization requirements and the risk of liquidation of collateral; the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, or at all; operational risks associated with Imperium, including smart contract vulnerabilities, DeFi protocol failures, counterparty risks, impermanent loss and liquidity risks, and the Company's reliance on third-party DeFi protocols; concentration risk from the Company's Ethereum-first strategy and its focus on a single business; regulatory developments affecting digital assets and DeFi; [the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq;] general economic and market conditions; and other risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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