MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Six months of data show agents doing more, not just showing up more, as a fall wave of consumer agents arrived and holiday purchases climbed

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cequence Security, the leader in application, API, and agentic AI protection, today released the first Cequence Agentic AI Security Index Report, a recurring look at the behavior of consumer and enterprise AI agents and the security risks they create. Six months of data show AI agents acting for customers far more often, with the share of agent visits that signed in, booked, bought or managed an account rising nearly tenfold, from 1.4% to 13%. Over the same period, traffic from bots posing as AI agents to hunt for secrets grew 2,600%.

Download the Cequence Agentic AI Security Index Report. Cequence will update it after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with a year-end review and a 2027 forecast in January.

“Everyone assumes AI agent traffic is exploding. What matters is what agents do once they arrive, and most companies can't yet tell which ones bring business and which bring risk,” said Ameya Talwalkar, CEO and co-founder of Cequence Security.“Boards are asking whether to let agents in, and until now there's been no universal industry response. This Index is built on six months of what agents actually did on business websites, not surveys or estimates, so leaders can make a decision based on real data.”

Bots posing as agents are probing for secrets

As agents take on more work for customers, a trusted agent's name becomes a more useful disguise. Probing for secrets, meaning hunting for configuration files, passwords, keys and admin consoles, grew in waves from July, peaked in October and finished the six months 2,600% higher than in May. Nearly two in three visits impersonated Perplexity agents. Any visitor can claim an agent's name, so these findings describe traffic using the name, not the company behind it.

Agents have moved from reading to transacting

Agents are doing more when they visit. Visits that only read or browsed fell 73%, while visits where an agent submitted a sign-in rose about 175%. The shift is clearest at sign-in, account and checkout pages, where agents now do the work customers used to do themselves.

New consumer agents started acting right away

Six new agent types appeared between late September and early October. Meta's Muse agent, which clicks through websites on its user's behalf, stood out. In its first 30 days, Muse agents accounted for 40% of all agent visits that booked, bought, signed in or managed an account at the businesses tracked all year, and half of visits did one of those things. Not every new agent behaved that way. Amazon's shopping agent, which showed up less than two weeks later, did so in 1% of its visits.

Agents are shopping the holiday sales

The purchasing shift showed up at checkout as the holidays approached. At the same retailers, the share of agent visits that ended in a purchase rose from 0.2% earlier in the year to 3.0% during early holiday deals, and agent purchases were up about 1,600% compared with Prime Day in June.

Where agents act depends on the industry

Agents increasingly reach sign-in, account and checkout pages, and the behavior varies by industry.



Travel. 59% of agent visits went beyond browsing, mostly to book a trip, the highest rate of any industry. Agents have moved from planning trips to booking them, which puts reservations and customer accounts within reach of any bot that can pass as one.

Telecom. Agent sign-ins and account visits grew 150% since May, and 16% of agent visits went beyond browsing to sign in, buy or manage an account. Financial services. Agent sign-ins and account visits grew 220% since May, and nearly two-thirds of agent visits went to reading pages such as terms and help articles.



“Agents have stopped just reading websites and started acting on them, and that puts them on the same login, account and checkout pages attackers go after,” said Will Glazier, Director of Engineering, Threat Research & Machine Learning at Cequence Security.“Some of the traffic carrying a trusted agent's name was never an agent at all. A name is not an identity. The only reliable way to tell a real agent from an impostor is to watch what it does. Control the agents, don't let the agents control you.”

For businesses deciding which agents to let in, the Index suggests three steps.



Know which agents visit and why.

Verify agents instead of trusting their names. Govern based on what each agent does.



Cequence Agentic AI Governance puts that into practice, with AI Gateway confirming each agent's identity, Agent Personas defining what it can do and Agent Behavior Protection blocking actions outside that scope.

Methodology

Cequence CQ Prime threat research analyzed AI agent traffic to websites and apps protected by Cequence across six industries from May 16 to Nov. 15, 2026. Trends compare the same businesses and agents across all six months, and agents first identified partway through, including Meta Muse, are reported separately as new arrivals. A visit counts as going beyond browsing if it signed in, booked, bought, managed an account or paid. Agent names are the names agents used to identify themselves, and no customer is identified. The report builds on a one-week snapshot of October agent traffic that Cequence published in November with KPMG.

Resources



Download the Cequence Agentic AI Security Index Report

Explore Cequence Agentic AI Governance

Explore Cequence Application and API Protection Follow us on LinkedIn and X.com

About Cequence Security

Cequence protects the applications and data that power the agentic enterprise. More than a decade of bot defense and API security experience has established Cequence as the leader of safe and secure agentic AI adoption. The Cequence platform delivers deep insight into user, entity, and agent behavior, enabling organizations to secure, govern, and control agentic AI workflows while protecting against bad actors and rogue agents. Cequence delivers value in minutes rather than days or weeks with a highly scalable, no-code approach. Trusted by the largest and most demanding private and public sector organizations, Cequence protects more than 10 billion daily API interactions and 4 billion user accounts. To learn more, visit: .

Media Contact

Katrina Porter, Cequence Security

...

ICR for Cequence Security

...