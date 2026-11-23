Fortrea To Participate In December Investor Conferences
Evercore 9th Annual Healthcare Conference (Miami)
Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026
Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 and Group Meetings
Time: 8:20 AM EST
Webcast: FTRE Evercore Conference
Citi Global Healthcare Conference (Miami)
Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026
Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 and Group Meetings
Time: 9:00 AM EST
Webcast: FTRE Citi Conference
Replays of both fireside chats will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Fortrea's Investor Relations website. Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their banking representatives.
About Fortrea
Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services, delivered in highly flexible models that include full service, functional service provider and hybrid service structures. Fortrea's solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, technology innovation and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to clients globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is streamlining drug development at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Bluesky.
Fortrea Contacts
Tracy Krumme (Investors) – 984-385-6707,...
Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422,...
Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115,...
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