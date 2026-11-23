MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (“CRO”), today announced that CEO Anshul Thakral, CFO Jason Knoblauch, and SVP of Investor Relations, Tracy Krumme will participate in the following conferences in December:

Evercore 9th Annual Healthcare Conference (Miami)

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 and Group Meetings

Time: 8:20 AM EST

Webcast: FTRE Evercore Conference

Citi Global Healthcare Conference (Miami)

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 and Group Meetings

Time: 9:00 AM EST

Webcast: FTRE Citi Conference

Replays of both fireside chats will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Fortrea's Investor Relations website. Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their banking representatives.

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services, delivered in highly flexible models that include full service, functional service provider and hybrid service structures. Fortrea's solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, technology innovation and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to clients globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is streamlining drug development at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Bluesky.

Fortrea Contacts

Tracy Krumme (Investors) – 984-385-6707,...

Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422,...

Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115,...