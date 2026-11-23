MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership aligns enterprise compensation planning with HCM consulting, integration, and system optimization expertise

RAMSEY, N.J., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decusoft, a leader in enterprise compensation planning and management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Coligos Consulting, an HCM consulting and integration specialist with deep UKG and Dayforce expertise. Through this partnership, the two firms will help organizations access complementary technology and services to strengthen compensation planning and maximize the value of their HR technology investments.

Decusoft's flagship solution, Compose, is a highly configurable, no-code compensation planning platform that helps organizations manage complex compensation cycles, analyze pay decisions, and improve transparency across the enterprise. Compose enables HR and compensation teams to administer salary, bonus, equity, and incentive programs while supporting governance, business alignment, and informed decision-making.

Coligos brings extensive experience in HCM consulting, data connectivity, and system optimization. Its services include custom interfaces, API development, application support, reporting, and managed services that help organizations maintain and enhance their UKG and Dayforce environments.

The partnership brings together complementary capabilities: Coligos helps organizations optimize their core HCM systems and supporting data processes, while Compose provides dedicated capabilities for managing sophisticated compensation programs. Through referrals based on client needs, the firms aim to help HR teams address compensation requirements within their broader technology strategy.

“As organizations' compensation needs become more complex, they need solutions that work effectively within their broader HR technology environment,” said Hank Boggio, Chief Commercial Officer at Decusoft.“Partnering with Coligos connects our compensation planning capabilities with experienced HCM specialists who understand the systems, data, and processes our clients rely on.”

“Our clients look to us to help them get more value from their HR technology and identify solutions that address evolving business needs,” said Brian Jones, President & CEO of Coligos Consulting.“Our partnership with Decusoft gives us an opportunity to introduce Compose to organizations that need greater compensation planning flexibility, supported by our expertise in HCM systems and data connectivity.”

About Decusoft

Decusoft delivers enterprise-grade compensation planning and management software that helps organizations streamline compensation processes, improve transparency, and support equitable pay decisions. The company's Compose platform is used by organizations worldwide to manage salary, bonus, equity, and incentive programs with confidence and control. Learn more at

About Coligos Consulting

Coligos Consulting is an HCM consulting and integration specialist that helps organizations optimize their HR technology environments. With deep UKG and Dayforce expertise, Coligos provides technical consulting, data integration, application support, reporting, and managed services tailored to each client's needs. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Contact Dan Roche...