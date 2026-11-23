MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global

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Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 51.73 Billion

Market forecast, 2030: USD 67.42 Billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030

Largest region: Asia Pacific

Leading type: Power ICs

Fastest-growing vertical: Automotive & Transportation

Report scope: 250 market data tables, 68 figures, 260 pages Key players: Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) & among others.

Why This Market Matters

Almost every device that plugs into a wall, charges a battery, or feeds electricity into a grid depends on power electronics to convert and control that energy. The inverter in an electric vehicle, the converter in a solar farm, the charger in a smartphone, and the power supply in a data center all use the same underlying building blocks: diodes, transistors, modules, and power ICs. As the world electrifies transport, adds wind and solar to the grid, and builds more power-hungry data centers, even small efficiency gains in these components add up to large energy savings. That is why materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride, which switch faster and waste less energy than silicon, are drawing so much attention. The power electronics market is a direct indicator of how quickly electrification and renewable energy are moving from policy goals to installed hardware.

Market Overview

The power electronics market involves the design, development, and deployment of systems that control and convert electrical power using solid-state electronics. These systems manage energy flow across automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, renewable energy, and telecommunication applications, and key components include power integrated circuits (ICs), insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), diodes, and thyristors, often integrated with control units, sensors, and thermal management solutions. Modern systems increasingly incorporate digital control, real-time monitoring, and AI-based diagnostics for predictive maintenance and fault detection. The market is segmented by type (discrete, modules, ICs), material (silicon, silicon carbide, gallium nitride), voltage level (low, medium, high), and vertical (consumer electronics, industrial, ICT, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, and other verticals), with the report covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, including the Middle East & Africa and South America.

Analyst Perspective

According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the widespread adoption of renewable power sources is a primary driver of the market, as solar and wind generation require inverters and converters to manage energy conversion and connect to the grid, and governments and utilities are investing heavily in renewable infrastructure through initiatives such as India's PM-KUSUM scheme and the US Inflation Reduction Act. Rapid development of electric vehicles and growing demand for energy-efficient power electronics in consumer electronics and enterprises add further momentum. Analysts see the emergence of wide bandgap semiconductor materials such as GaN and SiC as the market's biggest opportunity, as these materials enable smaller, faster, and more reliable components with greater efficiency than traditional silicon parts and let existing technologies such as MOSFETs and IGBTs run at higher switching speeds, alongside growing adoption of SiC power switches. At the same time, the high cost of designing, and the complexity of integrating multiple functions into a single chip, remains a significant restraint, as combining analog, digital, and power components on one chip creates thermal management and interference challenges that raise costs and can slow adoption among smaller manufacturers with limited capital. Difficulties in designing and packaging SiC power devices are also flagged as a key challenge, as SiC chips need specialized packaging to manage high temperatures and power densities, and designers must address parasitic inductance and thermal stress to keep performance and reliability high.

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Segment Analysis

By Type: Power ICs are expected to account for the largest market share, as they enable enhanced power management in consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial systems while industries prioritize energy efficiency and miniaturization. The modules segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR, driven by demand for integrated solutions that offer improved efficiency, compactness, and reliability, as power modules combine multiple power semiconductor devices into a single package that simplifies design and reduces system size and thermal losses.

By Material: Silicon holds the largest market share due to its mature technology, cost-effectiveness, and wide availability, and remains the preferred choice for industrial drives, consumer electronics, and renewable energy systems despite emerging alternatives. Silicon carbide (SiC) is expected to witness the highest CAGR, thanks to higher breakdown voltage, greater thermal conductivity, and faster switching speeds, which suit electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, industrial motor drives, and power supplies, supported by declining manufacturing costs of SiC devices.

By Voltage: The low voltage segment holds the largest market share due to its extensive use in consumer electronics, industrial automation, and electric vehicles, supported by demand for energy-efficient devices and regulations promoting energy savings. The medium voltage segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR, driven by rising industrial automation, efficient energy distribution, and grid-level integration of solar and wind power.

By Vertical: The automotive & transportation segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR and to secure the largest share by 2030, driven by the shift toward vehicle electrification, stringent emission regulations, and growing demand for inverters, converters, and battery management systems in EVs and hybrid electric vehicles. Consumer electronics is expected to account for the largest share in 2025.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to be both the largest and the fastest-growing region in the global power electronics market during the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, and strong government initiatives supporting renewable energy adoption. The region is home to major manufacturers of power electronic components and systems, especially in China, Japan, South Korea, and India, and high demand for electric vehicles, industrial automation, and energy-efficient power solutions further accelerates growth. Substantial investment in infrastructure, expansion of smart grids, and the rising trend of energy storage systems also contribute, along with competitive manufacturing costs and a large consumer base, and China is expected to register the highest country-level CAGR globally. North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World also contribute to global demand, supported by electrification trends and federal initiatives in the US, sustainability policies in Canada, stringent environmental regulations and electrification goals in Germany, EV adoption in France, renewable electricity production in Italy, and rising demand from energy and industrial sectors in Brazil and across the Middle East & Africa.

Key Industry Trends



Widespread adoption of renewable power sources, rapid development of electric vehicles, and growing demand for energy-efficient power electronics in consumer electronics and enterprises continue to be the strongest drivers of market growth.

Wide bandgap semiconductors, advanced power packaging and integration, AI-based energy optimization, smart charging infrastructure, and digital twin and predictive maintenance tools are reshaping the future revenue mix over the next four to five years.

Power electronics are being used in EV inverters, battery management systems, and DC-DC converters; in motor drives and factory automation; in power supplies and chargers; in data center power management; and in aerospace power conversion and control.

Growing adoption of SiC power switches and the emergence of wide bandgap materials are creating new opportunities for manufacturers focused on high-voltage, high-efficiency applications.

Manufacturers are developing new converter technologies to support large-scale renewable integration and improve grid stability.

The high cost of design and the complexity of integrating multiple functions into a single chip remain key restraints, particularly for smaller manufacturers. Difficulties in designing and packaging SiC power devices continue to challenge the industry, prompting investment in advanced packaging and manufacturing.

Competitive Landscape

MarketsandMarketsTM notes that major market players have adopted both organic and inorganic strategies, including partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and investments, with Infineon Technologies AG and Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (onsemi) engaging in strategic collaborations and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolios and expand their market presence. In the company evaluation matrix, Infineon Technologies AG is positioned as a Star, leading with a strong market presence, advanced semiconductor technologies, and a broad product portfolio that drives adoption across automotive, industrial automation, renewable energy, and consumer electronics applications. NXP Semiconductors is positioned as an Emerging Leader, gaining momentum with innovative solutions in automotive power management, smart energy applications, and industrial power devices, supported by strong R&D and expanding product offerings.

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