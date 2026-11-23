MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flights aboard Dawn Aerospace's uncrewed, rocket-powered spaceplane will support biomedical and aerospace research

STILLWATER, Okla., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma State University will lead two of the seven teams selected to fly experiments to the edge of space.

Dawn Aerospace and the Oklahoma Space Industry Development Authority announced the winners of the Suborbital Spaceplane Challenge on Nov.19.

The winners will share 25 flights on Dawn's suborbital spaceplane, Aurora, flying from Infinity One Oklahoma Spaceport, which is 100 miles west of Oklahoma City.

The two teams OSU is leading are AstroTwitch and INFLATE.

AstroTwitch pairs OSU with ETH Zurich, a Swiss public university, to study how muscle tissue responds to microgravity. The work could help researchers better understand muscle loss in astronauts and muscle-wasting conditions on Earth.

INFLATE, led by the Oklahoma State University Aerospace Institute for Research and Education (OAIRE), will test how inflatable structures unfold and behave in microgravity and near-vacuum. These structures could make future spacecraft, habitats and antennas lighter and easier to launch.

“We're over the moon about the opportunity to work on this with Dawn Aerospace and the Oklahoma Infinity One Spaceport,” said Dr. Jamey Jacob, OAIRE's executive director.“We've been conducting microgravity research since I came to OSU 20 years ago, but the loss of NASA capabilities in the last decade to generate the microgravity environment has curtailed the capabilities necessary for this critical space testing.”

Aurora provides a new option for researchers who need space-like conditions. The Challenge gives OSU researchers direct, repeatable access and positions Oklahoma as a home for a new kind of microgravity flight research, according to Dawn Aerospace.

Aurora is designed to take off from a runway, carry experiments to the edge of space and return the same morning. Infinity One Spaceport occupies the former Clinton-Sherman Air Force Base, whose long runway and broad downrange airspace are well-suited for high-cadence suborbital flights.

“This is an incredible opportunity not only for Oklahoma's aerospace industry, but for the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators. Providing access to cutting-edge space research right here in Oklahoma creates opportunities for students and researchers to gain real-world experience in an industry that continues to evolve,” said Natalie Noles, OAIRE program manager.

Each team will get three to five dedicated flights on Aurora. Researchers can receive their experiments back within minutes of landing, review the results and make changes before flying again. That quick return is especially useful for AstroTwitch because living tissue can change quickly.

“At OAIRE, we are committed to building the workforce of tomorrow,” Noles said.“Initiatives like this demonstrate that Oklahoma State University isn't just participating in the aerospace race; we're helping lead it, and we're building the workforce that will carry it forward.”

Oklahoma State University is a modern land-grant institution with a mission rooted in access, service and impact. Guided by the Cowboy Cod, which calls its community to lead with integrity, accountability and a commitment to others, OSU prepares students for meaningful careers and purposeful lives. Through high-quality teaching, research and outreach, OSU improves lives across Oklahoma and beyond. Today, the OSU System serves nearly 37,000 students across five campuses, including nearly 28,000 in Stillwater and Tulsa, representing all 50 states and more than 100 countries. Since its founding in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 300,000 alumni who carry that mission forward.

CONTACT: Mack Burke Oklahoma State University 8176802176...