XCentium partnered with MEMIC to launch its new digital experience on Contentstack.

XCentium holds Elite Partner status, the highest tier in Contentstack's partner program.

The migration gives the workers' compensation insurer more flexibility to create, manage, and publish website content

- Kelly Barden, Director of Corporate Communications, MEMICIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- XCentium, a digital consultancy and Contentstack Elite Partner, today announced the launch of a new website for The MEMIC Group, one of the nation's leading workers' compensation specialty insurers. The project combined a migration from MEMIC's previous enterprise content management platform to Contentstack with a redesigned experience across desktop and mobile.The website is built on Contentstack's headless content management system, part of its Agentic Experience Platform. Reusable page components give MEMIC's content team more flexibility to assemble different layouts and manage everyday updates while maintaining a consistent visual identity. The engagement also addressed navigation, content organization, accessibility, and site search.In comparative testing, the new MEMIC website loaded content 57% faster on mobile and 36% faster on desktop than the previous site, as measured by Largest Contentful Paint, a Core Web Vitals metric. The website also scored 97 out of 100 for accessibility on both mobile and desktop in Google Lighthouse testing.“We couldn't have done this without XCentium,” said Kelly Barden, Director of Corporate Communications at MEMIC.“Their expertise, responsiveness, and commitment to understanding our business helped us create a Contentstack experience that feels like it was built just for us. Their team genuinely became part of ours along the way.”XCentium's work spanned website planning, design, content migration, and implementation. A Figma-to-Contentstack workflow translated page designs into reusable components. XCentium's Contentstack Migration Accelerator and AI-assisted content migration supported the transition. The website integrates Algolia for site search and uses Contentstack Launch, Contentstack's website hosting and deployment platform.To help guide content priorities, XCentium used synthetic users, AI simulations based on audience definitions provided by MEMIC, to review key pages from the perspectives of business owners, human resources managers, and injured workers. The findings informed recommendations for clearer content and more prominent next steps, helping MEMIC prioritize updates during migration.“Our focus was on what MEMIC's team would be able to do after launch,” said Meng Hak, Contentstack Practice Director at XCentium.“The reusable components give authors more options for creating pages while keeping the website consistent. That flexibility helps MEMIC adapt its content as business needs change.”XCentium helps organizations adopt and expand their use of Contentstack through platform strategy, migration, implementation, integration, and ongoing optimization.About The MEMIC GroupThe MEMIC Group includes MEMIC Indemnity Company, MEMIC Casualty Company, and its parent company, Maine Employers' Mutual Insurance Company. All companies are rated“A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best for financial strength and stability.MEMIC is licensed to write workers' compensation coverage across all 50 states. We partner with more than 22,000 employers and support approximately 1 million of their employees through proactive safety services and compassionate injury management. Our teams are committed to helping workplaces thrive, from Maine to Florida and beyond.In January 2026, The MEMIC Group acquired The Dakota Groupincluding Risk Administration Services Inc. Go to the full press release to learn more.For more information, visit .About XCentiumXCentium is an award-winning consultancy that helps global brands design, build, and optimize digital experiences. The company combines deep expertise across digital experience and commerce platforms, as well as AI, data, and cloud, with senior-led teams and a client-first approach to deliver measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit XCentium.

Eugene Sefanov

XCentium

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XCentium Launches MEMIC's New Digital Experience on Contentstack News Provided By XCentium November 23, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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