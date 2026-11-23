The soy-free holiday-themed horse treats are available in 1.5 lb pouches through Tribute Equine Nutrition and participating retailer and dealer partners.

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tribute Equine Nutrition, a brand of Kalmbach Feeds, Inc., is bringing back its Lumps of Coal Horse Treats for the 2026 holiday season. The seasonal treats offer horse owners a playful way to include their horses in holiday traditions, with a recipe made from real oats and molasses.First introduced in 2025, Lumps of Coal Horse Treats put an equine twist on the familiar holiday tradition of receiving coal for being naughty. Unlike actual coal, these treats are made for horses to enjoy, regardless of whether they have been naughty or nice.The treats are 100% soy-free, safely made, and formulated with ingredients selected for palatability. Their combination of flavor, aroma, and texture is designed to appeal to horses, while the coal-inspired appearance adds a seasonal touch.Packaged in 1.5 lb resealable pouches, Lumps of Coal Horse Treats are available online through Tribute Equine Nutrition and through participating retailer and dealer partners for the 2026 holiday season.Horse owners can purchase Lumps of Coal Horse Treats directly on Tribute Equine Nutrition's website or check with their local Tribute Equine Nutrition retailer for availability.In addition to the holiday-themed treats, Tribute Equine Nutrition offers several year-round horse treat varieties, including banana and carrot cake flavors.About Tribute Equine NutritionTribute Equine Nutrition, a brand by Kalmbach Feeds, Inc., is a trusted provider of superior equine nutrition, specializing in fixed-formula products with premium, high-quality ingredients. Designed by Ph.D. Equine Nutritionists, Tribute products are fortified and balanced with essential nutrients to meet a horse's specific needs. With a wide range of feeds and supplements, including ration balancers, senior care, and treats, Tribute Equine Nutrition also offers personalized nutrition plans and products to give horse owners peace of mind for every unique animal.

Vincent Briedis

Kalmbach Feeds, Inc.

+1 434-326-3792

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Tribute Equine Nutrition Brings Back Lumps of Coal Horse Treats for the Holiday Season News Provided By CadenceSEO November 23, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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