MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BRANFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Precision Biotools, a leader in advanced site-directed antibody discovery technology, today announced that research using its proprietary EPIVOLVEplatform will be featured in a scientific poster presentation at the upcoming Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Conference, taking place in San Diego, California, from December 13–16, 2026. The research will be presented jointly with Novo Nordisk.The presentation highlights recent innovative work combining Precision Biotools' proprietary EPIVOLVEplatform with high-throughput single-cell antibody screening using the Beacon workflow. This integrated approach enables streamlined discovery and robust engineering of site-specific antibodies, addressing critical challenges in specificity for critical reagents and tools.“We are thrilled to showcase the tangible impact of EPIVOLVE at this premier industry gathering,” said Greg Mirando, President of Precision Biotools.“By coupling our EPIVOLVE technology with the rapid screening capabilities of the Beacon workflow, the research demonstrates new efficiencies in generating high-quality, site-specific antibody candidates. We warmly invite all conference attendees to visit our poster, engage with the scientists behind the research, and explore how these integrated platforms are accelerating discovery pipelines.”

Greg Mirando

Precision Biotools

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Precision Biotools to Present Research on Site-Specific Antibody Generation Using EPIVOLVE and Beacon Workflow at AET US News Provided By Precision Biotools November 23, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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