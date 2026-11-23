Precision Biotools To Present Research On Site-Specific Antibody Generation Using EPIVOLVE And Beacon Workflow At AET US
The presentation highlights recent innovative work combining Precision Biotools' proprietary EPIVOLVE® platform with high-throughput single-cell antibody screening using the Beacon workflow. This integrated approach enables streamlined discovery and robust engineering of site-specific antibodies, addressing critical challenges in specificity for critical reagents and tools.
“We are thrilled to showcase the tangible impact of EPIVOLVE at this premier industry gathering,” said Greg Mirando, President of Precision Biotools.“By coupling our EPIVOLVE technology with the rapid screening capabilities of the Beacon workflow, the research demonstrates new efficiencies in generating high-quality, site-specific antibody candidates. We warmly invite all conference attendees to visit our poster, engage with the scientists behind the research, and explore how these integrated platforms are accelerating discovery pipelines.”
Greg Mirando
Precision Biotools
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:Precision Biotools to Present Research on Site-Specific Antibody Generation Using EPIVOLVE and Beacon Workflow at AET US News Provided By Precision Biotools November 23, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment