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The Business Research Company's Diabetic Foot Ulcer Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The diabetic foot ulcer market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and its related complications. With advancements in treatment options and rising awareness about preventive care, the market is expected to continue expanding steadily over the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Market Size and Growth Projections in the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market

The diabetic foot ulcer market has seen strong expansion recently, with its size growing from $6.26 billion in 2025 to $6.7 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This historical growth has been largely influenced by the rising number of diabetic patients, the high occurrence of chronic foot ulcers, inadequate early detection methods, reliance on hospital-centered wound care, and an elevated risk of amputations. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $9.12 billion by 2030, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.0%. The projected rise is fueled by advancements in biologic wound treatments, increased adoption of homecare services, technological innovations in therapeutic devices, growing awareness about preventive foot care, and the expansion of specialty wound care clinics. Key trends expected to drive this growth include broader use of advanced wound dressings, increased application of biologics in ulcer management, a shift toward home-based wound care solutions, wider adoption of therapy devices, and a stronger emphasis on early detection of ulcers.

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Understanding Diabetic Foot Ulcers and Their Treatment

Diabetic foot ulcers are open wounds that often develop on the feet of people with diabetes as a serious and frequently chronic complication. These ulcers result from the damaging effects of diabetes on blood circulation and nerve function. Treatment strategies for diabetic foot ulcers focus on managing blood sugar levels and improving vascular health to support healing and prevent further complications.

Geriatric Population as a Major Growth Driver in the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market

One of the primary factors propelling the diabetic foot ulcer market is the growing elderly population. This demographic, typically defined as individuals aged 65 and above, is particularly vulnerable to developing foot ulcers due to diabetes-related neuropathy, reduced blood flow, and slower healing rates. For example, in February 2025, the World Health Organization reported that the global life expectancy at birth reached 73.3 years in 2024. Furthermore, the population aged 60 and over is projected to increase from 1.1 billion in 2023 to 1.4 billion by 2030. This demographic shift highlights why the expanding senior population is significantly contributing to market growth.

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The Role of Telehealth in Advancing the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market

Telehealth adoption is another key factor enhancing the diabetic foot ulcer market's growth trajectory. Telehealth enables remote delivery and management of healthcare services through telecommunications technology, which is particularly useful in monitoring foot ulcers and providing ongoing care without frequent hospital visits. For instance, in November 2025, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that 22.5% of Australians utilized telehealth services during 2024–25. Among these users, 90.3% expressed willingness to use telehealth again, up from 89.2% in the previous year. This increasing acceptance and reliance on telehealth solutions are driving further growth in this market segment.

Regional Overview of the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the diabetic foot ulcer market. The comprehensive market report also covers other important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed global perspective on market developments and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Is Projected to Reach $9.12 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 23, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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