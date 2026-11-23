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The Business Research Company's Diabetes Diagnostics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The diabetes diagnostics sector has experienced significant growth recently, driven by increasing awareness and technological improvements. As diabetes continues to affect more people globally, the demand for accurate and accessible diagnostic tools has surged. Let's explore the market's size, growth drivers, key regions, and trends shaping this important healthcare segment.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Diabetes Diagnostics Market

The diabetes diagnostics market has witnessed robust expansion over the past years. It is projected to rise from $27.31 billion in 2025 to $29.39 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This historical growth is largely fueled by the rising incidence of diabetes, widespread use of fingerstick blood glucose tests, an increase in hospital-based diagnostic services, heightened awareness about glycemic control, and the growth of diagnostic laboratories.

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Looking ahead, the diabetes diagnostics market is expected to continue this upward trend, reaching $38.98 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.3%. Factors contributing to this forecast include the growing adoption of continuous glucose monitoring systems, increased use of homecare diagnostic tools, advances in biosensor technology, rising healthcare expenditures, and the expansion of digital health networks. Key developments predicted for this period include wider use of continuous glucose monitoring, integration of smart and connected devices, greater demand for home testing options, increased emphasis on early screening programs, and progress in non-invasive glucose measurement techniques.

Understanding Diabetes Diagnostics and Their Role

Diabetes diagnostics encompass a variety of tests and methods aimed at detecting and monitoring diabetes by measuring blood glucose and related biomarkers. These assessments help identify abnormal glucose metabolism and evaluate the risk or presence of diabetes. Timely and accurate diagnostics are crucial for early detection, effective disease management, and guiding treatment strategies.

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Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Diabetes Diagnostics Market

One of the primary factors driving growth in the diabetes diagnostics market is the rising prevalence of obesity. Obesity, characterized by excessive body fat, significantly raises the risk of developing health issues such as heart disease and diabetes. This condition has become more common due to sedentary lifestyles, greater consumption of processed and calorie-dense foods, genetic factors, and reduced physical activity.

Diabetes diagnostics play an important role in managing obesity-related health risks by detecting insulin resistance and glucose regulation problems early on. This enables timely interventions to prevent further weight gain and associated complications. For instance, data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities in May 2025 indicated that between 2023 and 2024, approximately 64.5% of adults aged 18 and older in England were overweight or living with obesity, up from 64.0% in the previous year. Such statistics highlight how the widespread prevalence of obesity is a significant driver for the diabetes diagnostics sector.

Regional Leadership in the Global Diabetes Diagnostics Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the diabetes diagnostics market. The market analysis also covers other important regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on the industry's distribution and growth opportunities.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Diabetes Diagnostics Market Is Projected To Experience a Steady 7.3% CAGR Driven by Growing Industry Applications News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 23, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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