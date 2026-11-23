The Business Research Company

dental-tourism-global-market-report

The Business Research Company's Dental Tourism Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The dental tourism sector is gaining traction as more people seek affordable and accessible dental care abroad. This growing interest is driven by various factors, including high treatment costs in home countries and the appeal of combining healthcare with travel. Let's delve into the current market size, key drivers, emerging trends, and regional insights shaping the dental tourism landscape.

Dental Tourism Market Size and Growth Projections

The dental tourism market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is set to increase from $7.3 billion in 2025 to $8.2 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $12.99 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 12.2%. This rapid growth during the historical period results from factors such as the high cost of dental treatments, lengthy waiting periods, the rise in medical tourism, improved global travel options, and cost disparities across regions. In the coming years, growth drivers will include increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, enhanced digital outreach to patients, the expansion of international healthcare travel, the rise of private dental clinics, and greater global mobility. Important trends to watch include the surge in cross-border dental travel, expanding cosmetic dental tourism, the rise of package-based dental service offerings, the growing influence of online treatment platforms, and a strong emphasis on cost-effective yet high-quality care.

Download a free sample of the dental tourism market report:



Understanding Dental Tourism and Its Appeal

Dental tourism involves traveling abroad to obtain dental treatments. Many patients pursue this option to find more affordable care, access specialized procedures unavailable at home, avoid long wait times, or combine their dental care with leisure travel. The most commonly sought-after services include dental implants, crowns, veneers, and various cosmetic or restorative treatments. This practice offers an attractive solution for those looking to receive high-standard dental care without the prohibitive costs or delays often encountered in their own countries.

Primary Factors Fueling Dental Tourism Market Growth

One of the main reasons driving the dental tourism market is the increasing prevalence of oral health conditions worldwide. These ailments encompass dental caries, gum diseases, oral cancers, and other disorders affecting the teeth and oral cavity. Poor oral hygiene, unhealthy diets, and limited access to dental care contribute to the rising number of affected individuals. Dental tourism plays a crucial role by providing affordable, high-quality, and timely treatment options to patients who might otherwise lack access. For instance, in March 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that nearly 3.7 billion people globally suffer from oral diseases. Severe periodontal disease affects over 1 billion people, while complete tooth loss impacts about 7% of adults aged 20 and above, increasing to roughly 23% among those over 60. This widespread oral health challenge is a key factor boosting the dental tourism market.

View the full dental tourism market report:



Regional Overview of the Global Dental Tourism Market

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the dental tourism market in 2025. However, Europe is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The dental tourism market analysis covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dental Tourism Market Analysis Report Providing Insights on Growth, Segmentation, and Key Competitors News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 23, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.