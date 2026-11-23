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Rev Sharpton's National Action Network and NYS Anti-Corruption & Weaponization Coalition Believe Black Americans with Mental Illness Get a Bad 'Rap'

- Pastor Steffie BartleyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rev Sharpton's NAN and NYS Anti-Corruption & Weaponization Coalition Believe Black Americans with Mental Illness Get a Bad 'Rap'“It's Care When They Do It, It's Crime When We Do It”In Memphis rap artist Finesse2Tymes' breakout hit single“Back End,” he uses a southern cadence and his creative rhyme schemes to highlight blatant double standards in how the public, media, and his peers judge the rapper's actions. The lyrics“...it's cool when they do it, it's a problem when I do it” have evolved into a widespread meme format used to highlight everyday hypocrisy. Those memes have generated millions of posts, reports, and video variations on TikTok.Pastor Steffie Bartley, National Action Network (NAN) Board member and the New Jersey State chair, is calling out the double standard and disparate treatment Black Americans with mental health disorders are receiving. And while Finesse2Tymes is nonchalant about the unfair judgment, Pastor Bartley is using his voice to correct the disparate treatment of Black Americans with mental illness. NAN, in partnership with NYS Anti-Corruption & Weaponization Coalition (NYSACWC), is making a national push to decriminalize mental illness and raise awareness of the unequal treatment options for Black Americans.Studies show many Americans currently suffer or will have mental health episodes in their lifetimes, in some cases requiring treatment. The National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI) reports that more than one in five US adults will experience mental illness. And one in twenty US adults will experience serious mental illness. NAMI reports also highlight significant racial disparities in how Black Americans are diagnosed and treated for their mental illness.According to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association (SAMHSA) data, Black or African American adults are substantially less likely to receive mental health treatment compared to the U.S. population overall. Only about 39% of Black adults with a mental health concern receive treatment, compared to 52% of non-Hispanic white adults. Studies also note Black Americans are more likely to be misdiagnosed with severe conditions like schizophrenia, while being under-diagnosed for mood disorders like depression or anxiety compared to white patients with similar symptoms. More troubling, Black Americans in a mental health crisis are significantly more likely to encounter law enforcement and face use-of-force or fatal outcomes compared to white individuals in similar crises.Mr. Oz Sultan, co-founder and President of NYSACWC, describes what appears to be a continued pattern of weaponization against Black Americans in the US.“Black Americans with mental health disorders are a vulnerable population across the US. We need progressive reform to support all persons with mental illness. And criminalizing conditions, even if unintentional, is regressive.”Mr. Sultan highlights New Jersey, which passed reforms abolishing the traditional bail system. It now uses a pre-trial risk-based assessment. The legislative intent was to keep non-violent individuals, including those with mental health conditions, out of jail if the sole reason was the inability to pay a bond. Under the reformed system, the accused person undergoes a pretrial detention hearing. If the court deems the detainee a high risk, then the detainee could face pretrial custody. In practice, advocates believe, this system could place persons with mental illness at risk of pretrial custody solely because they lack adequate community-based support.Dameon Stackhouse, who became an advocate after being incarcerated in a New Jersey State prison. Since being released, Mr. Stackhouse earned his Bachelors degree from Rutgers and recently his Masters in Social Work. He currently works with at-risk youth promoting community-based diversion. Mr. Stackhouse believes the disparities are a national trend and hopes awareness efforts will destigmatize mental illness and lead to more culturally diverse practitioners.In 2023, US Senator Jon Ossoff, while serving as Chairperson of the US Senate Subcommittee on Human Rights, wrote a letter to then Attorney General Merrick Garland highlighting jail abuses and calling for USDOJ. Citing one incident, where Mr. Terry Thurmond, a 38 year old Black American father of two, who was diagnosed with having a bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia, died in jail after being arrested at Atlanta Hartfield-Jackson International Airport. While being held in the Clayton County Jail, a medical emergency call led to Mr. Thurmond being“shocked with a stun gun and left...lifeless for twenty minutes before emergency medical officials arrived, according to medical reports ruling the death a homicide.” (N.D. Ga Case no. 1:23-cv-05443-MHC)NYSACWC believes jail detainees with mental illness are more vulnerable if the facilities lack adequate resources and training. They highlight instances where detainees with mental illness are not screened properly at intake, housed safely based on their conditions, or delivered requisite care while in jail detention. And Senator Ossoff noted in his letter to former AG Garland, that detainees are malnourished, housed in overcrowded units, and are living in filth. Mr. Sultan points out inhumane conditions could exacerbate the conditions of a person with mental illness.US Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey frequently critiques the American healthcare and criminal justice system for disproportionately preying on the most vulnerable, to include, Black Americans suffering from mental illness. "Too many of our jails have become de facto mental health facilities, and Black Americans in crisis are more likely to be met with handcuffs than with help,” said Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ).“That is a moral failure, and it is a policy choice we can change. Public health problems demand public health solutions: trained mental health professionals answering the call, culturally competent care in our communities, and real treatment for people who are behind bars. I'm grateful to Pastor Bartley and the National Action Network for raising their voices, and I'll keep fighting in the Senate so that every person in crisis is treated with dignity, not criminalized for being sick."Pastor Barley says he is remixing Finesse2Tymes' lyrics to create the 'social justice edition'.“I will make a meme on TikTok, a t-shirt, and carrying a sign to Washington DC for justice. If it's CARE when they do it, it cannot be a CRIME when we do it.”

Oz Sultan

NYS Anti-Corruption & Weaponization Coalition Inc.

+1 646-868-2073

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Rev Sharpton's NAN and NYS Anti-Corruption Coalition Believe Black Americans with Mental Illness Get a Bad 'Rap' News Provided By NYS Anti-Corruption & Weaponization Coalition Inc. November 23, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Music Industry, U.S. Politics



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