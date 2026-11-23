Saudi Expo Real Estate Development & Ownership (SEREDO) is set to expand its international presence with the launch of SEREDO Istanbul in April 2027, targeting investors and investment funds from more than 35 countries interested in opportunities in the Kingdom's real estate market.

The event will serve as an international platform for Saudi property developers to showcase investment opportunities and connect with potential investors from across the world.

Istanbul was selected to host the exhibition because of its strategic location linking Europe and Asia, making it a meeting point for international investors and business communities.

The launch is being supported by a strategic partnership with Turkish exhibition organizer BIM Expo, which will serve as the operational partner for the event.

The partnership aims to bring international exhibition standards to the event and provide an environment for business networking, investment discussions and potential agreements between Saudi developers and foreign investors.

The organizers said the exhibition reflects efforts to promote Saudi Arabia's real estate sector internationally and highlight the investment opportunities emerging from the Kingdom's ongoing development.

Tags#Istanbul #Jeddah #real estate #SEREDO