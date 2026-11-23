MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Global couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are known to have embraced each other's culture beautifully ever since tying the knot back in 2018.

From celebrating Karwa Chauth to doing Diwali puja together, to participating in rituals for PeeCee's brother's wedding, to enjoying Bollywood music, on multiple occasions, Nick is seen justifying the title of 'National Jiju', adorably given to him by movie buffs.

Taking a trip down memory lane, as Priyanka had appeared on the season 4 of the popular talk show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season', she had revealed how Nick reacted after trying Hajmola for the first time.

During the episode, PeeCee said that Nick had been extremely curious about Hajmola.

The 'Barfi' actress asked the host, Kapil Sharma, to imagine how an American would react if they were given Hajmola to eat. A stunned Kapil asked Priyanka, "Hajmola khilayi hai aapne? Seriously? (You made him eat Hajmola?)"

Priyanka shared that she has a drawer at home, where she keeps all her chatpata things.

Priyanka shared, "So mera ek drawer hai, jiske andar aampapad, Hajmola, sab chatar patar cheeze mere ghar me kaafi thi. Nick puchhte hai iss drawer me hai kya? Toh maine bola ki issey tum durr hi raho thoda; yeh tumhari samajh ki thodisi bahar hai. (I have a drawer, inside which there are aam papad, Hajmola, and a bunch of random stuff. Nick asks, 'What's in this drawer?' So I told him to stay away from it a bit; 'It's a little beyond your understanding'.)"

As Nick was curious to know how Hajmola tasted, Priyanka made him eat one. But as soon as Nick tasted the Hajmola, he had a funny response to it.

Revealing how Nick reacted after having a Hajmola for the first time, Priyanka said, "He is like, 'Why does this smell like farts?"

PeeCee has shared many such fun moments related to her married life during the episode on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'