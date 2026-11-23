MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 23 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Council of Ministers, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has approved an outlay of over Rs 7,000 crore aimed at the state's holistic development, infrastructure expansion, and public welfare.

In an important decision, the council decided to extend the overdue elections of Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies by one year. The extension was necessitated by the ongoing reorganisation of societies in uncovered Gram Panchayats and the need to avoid legal and operational complications. Similar extensions may be granted for marketing societies and District Cooperative Banks as required.

The decisions, taken in a recent meeting, cover a wide range of sectors including animal husbandry, cooperatives, rural electrification, mineral exploration, and cultural infrastructure.

A major highlight was the endorsement of the 'Gopal-Krishna Gram Puraskar Yojana' under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy. The scheme replaces one component of the Chief Minister's Animal Husbandry Development Scheme and seeks to more than double the state's milk production, establish Madhya Pradesh as the 'Milk Capital' of India, raise cattle rearers' incomes, and promote improved indigenous dairy breeds such as Gir, Sahiwal, Tharparkar, and Malvi.

In 2026-27, competitions will be held in one designated 'Vrindavan Gram' in each of the 208 rural assembly constituencies. From 2027-28 to 2030-31, the contests will expand to all 313 development blocks. Eligible participants must own an improved indigenous dairy cow yielding at least six litres of milk daily. Winners, selected on the basis of average yield from three milking sessions, will receive prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000, and Rs 25,000, to be used exclusively for the purchase, conservation, and promotion of indigenous cattle. Prizes will be distributed annually on Govardhan Puja.

The Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 325 crore as share capital assistance to strengthen nine weak District Cooperative Central Banks. Five banks-Rewa, Satna, Datia, Shivpuri, and Jabalpur-will each receive Rs 25 crore, while Raisen, Morena, Sagar, and Sidhi will get Rs 50 crore each in 2026-27.

An action plan worth Rs 193.72 crore was approved under the first phase of the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme for the electrification of over 46,000 unelectrified households in 1,834 habitations and 54 government institutions.

The Madhya Pradesh State Mineral Corporation Limited was designated as the implementing agency for the state's Mineral Exploration Policy. Further, Rs 2,278.99 crore was allocated for the construction of“Advait Lok” at Ekatma Dham in Omkareshwar for the 16th Finance Commission period (2026-27 to 2030-31).

An additional Rs 3,059.07 crore was cleared for the continuation of 23 schemes under the General Administration Department, along with Rs 1,165 crore for the Chief Minister's Discretionary Grant scheme during the same period.