MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 23 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has widened its money-laundering investigation linked to Harcharan Singh Bhullar, a suspended Punjab Police Deputy Inspector General, by summoning seven serving and retired government officials, including senior Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service officers, for questioning in Chandigarh this week.

The development has sent ripples in Punjab's administrative and police establishment, with investigators reportedly examining whether alleged middleman Krishanu Sharda maintained connections with officials across different government departments to facilitate transfers, postings and other official work in exchange for money.

Responding to the development, state BJP former President Ashwani Sharma on Monday slammed the AAP government.

“First, the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (Finance) were summoned in the GMADA and PSIEC land scam probe, and now seven more serving and retired IAS and IPS officers are under the ED scanner over alleged kickbacks for postings, transfers, and administrative favours routed through a middleman. Never before in Punjab's history has the top bureaucracy stood so thoroughly exposed,” Sharma said in a statement.

He said when the CBI initially raided suspended DIG Bhullar's premises, crores in cash, gold, luxury watches, and documents of nearly 150 acres of land were recovered, followed by WhatsApp records pointing to a wider nexus involving middleman Krishanu Sharda.

“A middleman cannot broker postings, transfers, and official decisions across top police and civil offices without political shelter from the ruling dispensation. The Aam Aadmi Party came to power promising to end corruption on day one, yet under Bhagwant Mann, every department and office has turned into a centre of extortion,” Sharma said.

Demanding a transparent and time-bound probe into the political patrons behind this administrative nexus, the BJP lawmaker said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann could no longer hide behind silence while his government's credibility lies in tatters.

Those were Kumar Rahul, Administrative Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), Punjab Civil Service officer Anand Sagar Sharma, Special Secretary (General Administration and Coordination) Neeru Katyal Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police (Fazilka) Gagan Ajit Singh, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma, former Jalandhar Commissioner Gurpreet Sapra and former divisional commissioner Arun Sekhri.