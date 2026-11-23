MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) NVIDIA on Monday announced the immediate reinstatement of Jensen Huang as president and chief executive officer, as well as a member of the company's board of directors, following a unanimous vote by the board.

The decision comes after a series of discussions and meetings between Huang and the board, which said it was satisfied with his candor and ability to continue leading the semiconductor giant.

The board added that it had received input from senior levels of the US government and was confident that Huang's return does not present any national security risk.

"NVIDIA today announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board," the chipmaker said.

"The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Huang's candor and ability to lead NVIDIA," it added.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," Board Chair Harvey C. Jones said in a statement.

Jones thanked Colette Kress for serving as interim chief executive during Huang's absence while continuing her duties as chief financial officer. He will continue to serve as chair of the board.

In a statement, Huang said he was honored to return and lead NVIDIA during what he described as the beginning of a new industrial revolution.

"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," Huang said, thanking the board, company executives, employees, shareholders, industry leaders and partners for their support during the period.

"I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can't wait to get back to work,” he mentioned.

The reinstatement follows recent reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence operation.

In response, NVIDIA's board formed a special committee composed entirely of independent directors to investigate the matter and retained independent legal counsel to assist with the probe.