MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 23 (IANS) Leaders of Sindh nationalist parties have opposed holding a referendum and warned of holding protests across Pakistani province if the government decides to move ahead with its plans to divide Sindh or create new administrative units, local media reported.

The parties made the announcement during a rally organised by the Jeay Sindh Rahbar Committee in Karachi, which witnessed the participation of nationalist leaders, political activists, lawyers and members of civil society, 'Pakistan Today' reported.

The march started at Drig Road, proceeded through various parts of Karachi and ended at Metropole. During the protest, the speakers reiterated their opposition to making any changes to Sindh's existing boundaries.

While addressing the protesters, speakers contended that the territorial integrity of Sindh was non-negotiable and any decision related to the province's geographical or administrative units must be taken according to the wishes of the people.

They said that Sindh's identity was based in its history, culture and civilisation and could not be treated only as a matter of administrative convenience. They expressed opposition to the idea of holding a referendum on the creation of new provinces or administrative units, Pakistan Today reported.

The speakers called on the federal government and relevant institutions to not take decisions that could increase political tensions or create divisions within the province. They warned that any attempt to impose administrative changes without taking the consent of the people will be challenged through constitutional, legal and democratic means, including protests across the province.

On November 17, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari warned that people will take up arms if Sindh province is divided by force, Pakistan-based Geo TV reported.

In an event at the Karachi Press Club, he said, "If the province is divided by force, society will be divided; it will lead to enmity, ordinary people will take up arms, and the bloodshed will not be limited to a single death."

He stated that the PPP backs the creation of new provinces as per the wishes of the people, the constitution and the law. "Where we are opposing, it is over force and coercion. We do not want division through force," Geo TV quoted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as saying.

He said that the constitution already includes a procedure for it, and suggesting holding of referendum means looking for an unconstitutional method. He mentioned that referendums in Pakistan have been held earlier for undemocratic purposes.